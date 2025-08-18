Turkiye's Exports To Azerbaijan Reach $1.42 B In H1 2025

Turkiye exported goods worth $1.42 billion to Azerbaijan in the first six months of 2025, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), Azernews reports. The report shows that among the Turkic countries, Azerbaijan ranked second in receiving Turkish exports, just behind Kazakhstan, which imported...

