National Guard Halts Russian Assault Attempts In Kupiansk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko reported this on Telegram and shared a video, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces attempted an assault in the Kupiansk sector. To this end, they deployed four BT-LB armored vehicles and one tank with the aim of breaking through along the road and landing troops.

Thanks to the coordinated firepower of the Separate Artillery Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, working in close cooperation with adjacent units, enemy equipment and personnel were neutralized before reaching their intended positions. The assault was stopped near the line of combat contact, Pivnenko emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the National Guard's Bureviy Brigade destroyed enemy electronic warfare systems, artillery, an ammunition depot, communication antennas, infantry shelters, and a quad bike with its crew in the same direction.

