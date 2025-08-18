ORO Landscape Sets New Standard For Luxury Landscaping In Denver

MENAFN - GetNews)



Client praises exceptional quality and craftsmanship in recent high-end project

DENVER, CO - ORO Landscape, a luxury landscaping company based in Erie, Colorado , is gaining recognition across the Denver metro area for delivering exceptional outdoor living spaces marked by precision, craftsmanship, and lasting value. With a growing portfolio of custom-designed landscapes, ORO Landscape is quickly becoming the preferred choice for homeowners seeking upscale exterior transformations.

Known for their expert execution of high-end hardscaping, modern outdoor features, and detailed plantings, ORO Landscape continues to raise the bar for residential landscaping in Denver . The company's commitment to quality is reflected not only in their work, but in consistent positive feedback from clients.

“The quality of work by the ORO Landscape team is unmatched with any service that we have used before,” said recent client Andrew Palmiscno.“The team was on time, worked very hard, and treated our space like it was their own yard. Diligence and commitment to high-quality products are the words that come to mind when describing the work being completed. I will be singing the praises to everyone I know.”

Founded by Jacob Farling, whose passion for landscaping began at age 12 pulling lawn mowers behind his bike, ORO Landscape has grown into a trusted name for premium outdoor transformations. Farling left college to pursue his vision full time and has since led the company to complete over 1,000 custom landscape projects.

“This business started with a rope, a bike, and a dream,” said Farling.“From the beginning, I've been focused on providing high-quality landscaping that brings real value to homeowners. It's incredibly rewarding to see that mission continue to grow across the Denver area.”

With a service area that includes Denver, Erie, and surrounding communities, ORO Landscape continues to grow through word-of-mouth referrals and a reputation for excellence.

About ORO Landscape

ORO Landscape is a Colorado-based luxury landscaping and hardscaping company offering premium outdoor solutions in Denver and surrounding areas. Specialties include custom stonework, pavers, retaining walls, and outdoor living installations.