India's Leading Healthcare Network Manipal Hospitals Welcomes India's Leading Cancer Specialist Dr. Surender Kumar Dabas To Strengthen Robotic Cancer Care In Delhi NCR
Welcoming the doctor, Mr. Pramod Alagharu, Regional COO North-West Cluster, Manipal Hospitals , said, "We are proud to welcome Dr. Surender Dabas and his strong team of 150 medical experts. With his specialized expertise in managing complex cancer procedures, Dr. Dabas brings immense value to our commitment to delivering world-class healthcare, including robot-assisted cancer treatment. His leadership will strengthen our role as a preferred destination for complex oncology cases for both domestic and international patients."
Speaking about his new role, Dr. Surender Kumar Dabas , Chairman - Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre and Onco Robotic Surgeries, North-West Cluster added, "I am excited to join the Manipal family, one of the largest healthcare networks in India, which has a long-standing reputation for excellence in healthcare. My goal is to build on a strong foundation here and bring the most advanced and precise cancer care to both national and international patients. Through the use of robotics and newer technologies, we aim to make surgeries safer, less invasive, and more effective, improving both survival and quality of life for our patients."
With Dr. Dabas leading the Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre, the hospital is poised to emerge as a centre of excellence in comprehensive cancer care, offering advanced clinical protocols, evidence-based treatment, and a multidisciplinary approach to managing cancer. This will further position Manipal Hospitals as a trusted partner for international patients seeking high-quality, technology-led cancer treatment in India.
For any inquiries, contact our team at [email protected] or call us +91 8527388881.
About Manipal Hospitals
As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 7 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of Medica Synergie hospitals and AMRI Hospitals Limited (acquired in Sept 2023), the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 38 hospitals across 19 cities with 10,500+ beds and a talented pool of 7,200+ doctors and an employee strength of over 20,500.
Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH and AAHRPP accredited, and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.
Photo:
Logo:
