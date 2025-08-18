Izalontamab Brengitecan (Egfrxher3 ADC) Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation By U.S. FDA For Patients With Previously Treated Advanced EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

First Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the U.S. for SystImmune and Bristol Myers Squibb's Izalontamab brengitecan (Iza-bren) based on data from the BL-B01D1-101 (CN), BL-B01D1-203 (CN), and BL-B01D1-LUNG-101 (U.S.,/EU) studies

REDMOND, Wash. and PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SystImmune Inc. (SystImmune), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY ) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to izalontamab brengitecan (iza-bren) for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations whose disease has progressed on or after treatment with an EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) and platinum-based chemotherapy.

Iza-bren is a potential first-in-class bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) which targets both epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 3 (EGFRxHER3) with a topoisomerase 1 inhibitor payload. Iza-bren is being developed by Biokin in China and jointly developed by SystImmune and Bristol Myers Squibb under a collaboration and exclusive license agreement in territories outside of China.

The granting of BTD underscores the strength of these data and highlights the potential of iza-bren to address the significant clinical unmet need patients face after EGFR TKI and platinum-based chemotherapy treatment. While EGFR TKIs have shown clinical efficacy in the frontline setting, most patients eventually see their cancer progress after about 18 months. Subsequent treatment options often contain platinum-based chemotherapy, which are of limited efficacy and come with significant toxicities. Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the US FDA is intended to expedite the development and review of drugs that may demonstrate significant benefit over current standards of care.

The FDA's decision was based on efficacy and safety data from three ongoing clinical trials: BL-B01D1-101 and BL-B01D1-203, conducted in China by Sichuan Biokin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and the global BL-B01D1-LUNG-101 study conducted by SystImmune across the United States, Europe and Japan. Across these trials, iza-bren demonstrated evidence to suggest improved efficacy with a manageable safety profile in patients with EGFR-mutant NSCLC who had progressed after third-generation EGFR TKIs and platinum-based chemotherapy.

"The FDA's granting of Breakthrough Therapy Designation underscores the potential of iza-bren to meaningfully improve clinical outcomes for patients with previously treated epidermal growth factor receptor mutation NSCLC," said Dr. Jonathan Cheng, Chief Medical Officer of SystImmune. "The data we have generated to date suggest that iza-bren could address a critical unmet need in patient care, and we look forward to working closely with the FDA to conduct the relevant clinical studies and seek regulatory approval."

About EGFRmt NSCLC

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for approximately 80% of all lung cancer cases, which remains the leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide. Among patients with NSCLC, 10% to 15% in Western populations and up to 50% in Asian populations harbor activating EGFR mutations. These tumors, most commonly of non-squamous histology, initially respond to EGFR TKIs such as osimertinib. However, resistance is nearly universal, often occurring after about 18 months, and treatment options beyond TKIs and platinum-based chemotherapy provide limited clinical benefit with significant toxicities, highlighting the critical need for new, effective therapies.

About iza-bren

SystImmune, in collaboration with BMS outside of China, is developing iza-bren (BL-B01D1), a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets both EGFR and HER3 targets that are highly expressed in various epithelial cancers and are known to be associated with cancer cell proliferation and survival. Iza-bren's dual mechanism of action blocks EGFR and HER3 signals to cancer cells, reducing proliferation and survival signals. In addition, upon antibody mediated internalization, iza-bren's therapeutic payload is released causing genotoxic stress that leads to cancer cell death.

About SystImmune

SystImmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company located in Redmond, WA and Princeton, NJ. It specializes in developing innovative cancer treatments using its established drug development platforms, focusing on bi-specific, multi-specific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). SystImmune has several assets in various stages of clinical trials for solid tumor and hematologic indications. Alongside ongoing clinical trials, SystImmune has a robust preclinical pipeline of potential cancer therapeutics in the discovery or IND-enabling stages, representing cutting-edge biologics development.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS or follow us on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .

