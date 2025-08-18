Three Sticks Wines Wins Top Honors At 2025 USA Wine Ratings

2023 Price Family Estates Pinot Noir Named "Pinot Noir of the Year" and "Best Wine by Quality"

SONOMA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Sticks Wines has earned two of the highest distinctions at the 2025 USA Wine Ratings: Pinot Noir of the Year and Best Wine by Quality for its 2023 Price Family Estates Pinot Noir.

The award-winning Pinot Noir is a blend of fruit from all six of the winery's estate vineyards across Sonoma County, each site contributing distinct character to the finished wine. The result reflects Three Sticks' commitment to producing wines that are both site-driven and meticulously crafted.

"Our goal has always been to make the very best estate Pinot Noir and Chardonnay in Sonoma," said Prema Kerollis, Co-Founder and General Manager of Three Sticks Wines. "Recognition from a panel of industry leaders reinforces the dedication of our vineyard and cellar teams and the strength of our partnerships in the wine community."

The USA Wine Ratings competition is judged by leading trade buyers, sommeliers, and retailers. Wines are evaluated on quality, value, and packaging, ensuring winners excel in the glass, on the shelf, and with today's wine buyers.

"Winning a category at the USA Wine Ratings means your wine has proven itself where it matters most-on the retail shelf," said Sid Patel, CEO of Beverage Trade Network. "Our judging process highlights wines that combine quality, value, and presentation in a way that resonates with real buyers and consumers."

For Three Sticks Wines, the awards come in the midst of a three-year plan centered on vineyard stewardship, innovative hospitality, and connecting with wine lovers worldwide, creating lasting and genuine relationships across all platforms.

"Our exceptional team, our historic Vallejo-Casteñada Adobe in downtown Sonoma and our diverse estate vineyards are the foundation of everything we do," added Kerollis. "These honors inspire us to keep pushing forward for our guests, our partners, and the region we're proud to represent."

About Three Sticks Wines

Three Sticks Wines is a small, family-owned, estate-only producer based in Sonoma, California. Rooted in iconic sites like Durell and Gap's Crown Vineyards and headquartered at the historic Vallejo-Casteñada Adobe, Three Sticks is dedicated to making world-class wines that honor Sonoma's rich past and vibrant community.

