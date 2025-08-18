IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Agenda For 10-Year Anniversary R&D Day On September 8, 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDYA ), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced agenda topics for its in-person R&D Day in conjunction with the company's 10-Year Anniversary on September 8, 2025 in New York from 8:00-10:30am EST.

Members of IDEAYA's senior leadership team will provide an overview of the company's progress to date, including presentation of new clinical data on darovasertib in neoadjuvant uveal melanoma (UM), IDE849 (DLL3 TOP1 ADC) and IDE397 (MAT2A), and outline key areas of focus as part of their future growth strategy. Details of the R&D Day agenda are below.

Agenda topics



IDEAYA 10-Year Anniversary and R&D Day Introduction

Darovasertib (PKC) Phase 2 Neoadjuvant UM Data in Plaque Brachytherapy-eligible Patients

IDE849 (DLL3 TOP1 ADC)







Phase 1 SCLC Data from the 2025 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) Mechanistic Data from 2025 WCLC to Support Combination of TOP1-ADCs with IDE161/PARG

IDE397 (MAT2A)







Combination Rationale with Trodelvy (TROP2 TOP1 ADC) in MTAP-deletion solid tumors Initial Phase 1 Clinical Data from IDE397/Trodelvy Combination in MTAP-deletion urothelial cancer

IDE892 (PRMT5)



Potentially Best-in-Class PRMT5 Profile and Combination Opportunity with IDE397 (MAT2A) in MTAP-deletion solid tumors



Application of AI/ML in Our Discovery Capabilities Closing Remarks and Q&A

Joining IDEAYA's leadership team at the R&D Day will be Dr. Arun D. Singh, Director of the Department of Ophthalmic Oncology at the Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Singh will present data from IDEAYA's Phase 2 trial of darovasertib in the neoadjuvant setting of UM and discuss the design and objectives of IDEAYA's recently initiated Phase 3 OptimUM-10 trial to support a potential approval in this indication.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation. Registration for this event can be accessed here or through the IDEAYA website .

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for cancer. Our approach integrates expertise in small-molecule drug discovery, structural biology and bioinformatics with robust internal capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers to develop tailored, potentially first-in-class targeted therapies aligned to the genetic drivers of disease. We have built a deep pipeline of product candidates focused on synthetic lethality and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, for molecularly defined solid tumor indications. Our mission is to bring forth the next wave of precision oncology therapies that are more selective, more effective, and deeply personalized with the goal of altering the course of disease and improving clinical outcomes for patients with cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at a certain investor relation event. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's current and future filings with the U.S. Securities and exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 18, 2025.

Investor and Media Contact

IDEAYA Biosciences

Joshua Bleharski, Ph.D.

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.

