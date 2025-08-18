Consumers Energy Provides $2 Million To Help Qualifying Customers Offset Past Due Summer Bills

$7 Million in Assistance Provided to Meet Needs This Year

JACKSON, Mich., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is committing $2 million to help thousands of electric and natural gas customers who qualify to receive timely help to offset past due summer energy bills. Consumers Energy will distribute the onetime assistance payments through two of its community agency partners – The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW) and The Salvation Army.

"Consumers Energy is proud to again take the lead in assisting our customers in their greatest time of need – ensuring more Michigan households who need help this summer can access these funds," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's senior vice president, chief customer and growth officer. "We want anyone who's concerned about making ends meet to know you can count on us to help ease some of the costs of energy bills."

To qualify for the one-time assistance payment, customers must be past due, shut-off or have a balance on a former address. This program is income-based and qualifications vary based on household size. For example, an individual making less than $62,060 per year or a family of four with a household income of less than $128,600 per year would qualify. Agency partners will verify customers' eligibility and use their discretion in determining the exact amount a household could receive.

"Consumers Energy has been a longtime partner in our mission to keep Michigan families healthy, safe and warm," said Kimberly Burton, CEO of The Heat and Warmth Fund. "We are profoundly grateful for their generosity, partnership and shared dedication to the well-being of our Michigan families and communities. With this additional support, THAW will be able to provide critical utility assistance to customers during their time of greatest need."

"For many families and people in need, The Salvation Army is their last hope. Driven by unprecedented demand, it is almost impossible to keep up with the number of requests we receive for utility assistance. The money is gone almost as soon as we get it," said Lt. Colonel Steve Merritt, divisional commander for The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division. "God Bless Consumers Energy, not only for this donation, but for our partnership with them, as they continue to help thousands safely remain in their homes."

Consumers Energy's $2 million company pledge follows a $5 million contribution earlier this year that assisted customers in need during the winter season. Funding remains available from that fund as well through TrueNorth Community Services by calling 231-355-5880.

Additionally, Consumers Energy helped over 137,000 Michiganders to obtain nearly $69 million from a variety of sources to pay energy costs in 2024.

"We are dedicated to the people who count on us for energy and provide assistance that allows people to stay safe and comfortable in any season," Synder added.

To apply, customers can call or visit the following agency website links.



THAW: Call 1-800-866-THAW (8429) or apply online at The Salvation Army: Contact your local Salvation Army or apply online at .

Consumers Energy reminds customers additional help is available for anyone who needs assistance with their energy bills by calling 2-1-1, a free resource that connects people with nonprofit organizations. Customers can also visit ConsumersEnergy/assistance .

To make it easier for customers to find the help they need based on their situation, Consumers Energy recently launched "My Personalized Offerings ," an easy-to-use tool that empowers customers to identify and enroll in custom payment assistance and energy management programs. The optional tool is free and available to all customers at ConsumersEnergy/offers .

