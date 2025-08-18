Rubenstein Law Attorney Megan Schmidt Selected For ABA's Young Lawyer Leadership Program
"Megan's selection for the ABA's leadership program reflects both her dedication to the profession and Rubenstein Law's commitment to supporting the development of strong leaders in the legal community," Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney and Partner Miriam Fresco Agrait said.
Since joining Rubenstein Law, Schmidt has played an integral role on the firm's litigation team, successfully handling mass tort cases. Known for her trial skill, compassion, and tenacity, she has helped further solidify Rubenstein Law's reputation as a top personal injury firm.
"I am honored to be accepted into this program and to rise as a leader in the American Bar Association," Schmidt said. "Young lawyers are in a unique position to cultivate progress in our practices. As a disabled, Latina lawyer, my hope is to foster change that would make the legal profession more inclusive and accessible for all. I feel great pride in representing Rubenstein Law during my appointment and I am so grateful for the Firm's support."
Rubenstein Law has a long-standing commitment to excellence, diversity, and leadership in the legal industry. With over 20 offices in multiple states and a deep bench of talented litigators, the firm continues to invest in initiatives that advance both attorney development and client advocacy.
About Rubenstein Law
Rubenstein Law has been getting justice for personal injury victims since 1988. Founder Robert Rubenstein and CEO Nicole Armstrong have grown Rubenstein Law to over 65 attorneys, including 23 partners and 13 board certified litigators, and over 400 supporting professionals.
Today, Rubenstein Law is recognized as a premier name in personal injury, representing clients in a variety of matters, including auto injuries, slip and fall injuries, catastrophic injuries, premise liability, medical malpractice, child & birth injury, motorcycle accident cases, and traumatic brain injury (TBI) cases. Rubenstein Law's Mass Tort division represents clients nationwide in defective products, dangerous drugs, and chemical cases.
