Caringkind Appoints Esteemed Alzheimer's Researcher Dr. Kendra Ray As Chief Research Officer

Nationally recognized leader to spearhead research strategy across all dimensions of dementia care and caregiver support

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringKind, the leading nonprofit dedicated to Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving, proudly announces the appointment of Kendra Ray, PhD, MBA, MPH, MT-BC, LCAT as its Chief Research Officer .

Dr. Ray brings over two decades of interdisciplinary clinical and research expertise in aging, dementia, and integrative therapies, further strengthening CaringKind's role as a trusted leader in care, connection, and innovation.

Dr. Ray joins CaringKind from the MJHS Institute for Innovation in Palliative Care, where she served as Vice President of Research and Innovation in Aging. She developed and led the award-winning memory care program at the MJHS Menorah Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Care and holds academic appointments at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Montclair State University. A licensed music therapist and published researcher, Dr. Ray is widely recognized for her pioneering work in therapeutic music interventions for individuals living with dementia and their care partners.

As Chief Research Officer at CaringKind, Dr. Kendra Ray will lead the development and integration of a comprehensive research agenda across all the organization's programmatic areas, from early-stage support and care planning to clinical and community partnerships. Her work will inform the future of culturally responsive, data-driven dementia care, ensuring that CaringKind continues to set the standard in providing trusted, accessible, and impactful support for individuals and care partners alike.

"I am pleased to join the CaringKind family. In my role as Chief Research Officer, I look forward to expanding the mission of CaringKind through an array of research initiatives focused on improving the lives of people with memory loss and their caregivers. Together, we will ensure that CaringKind remains the go-to resource for innovative interventions backed by science that caregivers can implement to support individuals with memory impairments and enhance their quality of life," said Dr. Ray.

Dr. Ray has led numerous studies funded by the Alzheimer's Association, the Women's Alzheimer's Movement, and Columbia University's Center for Interdisciplinary Research on Alzheimer's Disease Disparities. Her work has shaped national conversations on culturally responsive and therapeutically effective models of dementia care, especially for underrepresented communities. She was recently honored with the prestigious Margaret M. Cahn Award , recognizing her outstanding contributions to Alzheimer's research in the Hudson Valley.

"Dr. Ray brings unmatched scientific rigor, deep compassion, and creative leadership to our team," said Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh , CEO of CaringKind. "Her addition to our executive team marks a transformative chapter for CaringKind, one where science, care, and innovation converge to serve the growing needs of our community."

With Dr. Ray's guidance, CaringKind is poised to launch a new era of evidence-backed programming that not only uplifts individuals and families affected by dementia but also sets a national standard for how community-based care can be both compassionate and clinically informed.

About CaringKind

CaringKind is the leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. With over 45 years of experience, the organization works directly with caregivers and people living with dementia to develop the information, tools, and support they need to navigate every stage of the disease. CaringKind offers a Helpline, support groups, education and training programs, and community engagement initiatives that foster connection, dignity, and hope.

