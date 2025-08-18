Indoor Farming Leaders Unite To Build A National Powerhouse

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Vertical farming is entering the next phase of business maturity, and it's about execution, efficiency, and results," said. "This merger unites two top operators that, together, have the scale, economics, and teams to deliver the results that the industry has been waiting for. Both companies have spent decades developing enhanced technology, improving operations, and building winning brands. Our value proposition is clear: fresher, better-tasting produce that's pesticide- and heavy metal-free, locally grown, climate-resilient, and built for shelf life."

"This merger is a win for forward-thinking retailers and the customers they serve," said Walter Robb, former co-CEO of Whole Foods Market, current co-chairman of Soli Organic, and a board member of the combined company . "Retailers today want differentiated products, surety of supply, and a compelling story. Given recent trade volatility, indoor agriculture is playing an increasingly important role for retailers. The combined company checks all the boxes: great product quality, increased product portfolio, supply chain resilience, and enhanced customer choice through both vertical farming and field-grown organic products."

The merger combines 80 Acres Farms' GroLoopTM platform, an integrated system of hardware, software, and environmental controls designed for precision, automation, and scalability across the entire farm network, with Soli Organic's longstanding retail footprint and agronomic expertise, developed over more than 35 years of commercial production.

Deal highlights:



National scale and reach. Building on Soli's existing commercial strength, the company will serve more than 17,000 retail locations across the U.S., supported by a farm and logistics network designed for regional redundancy and just-in-time delivery.



Clear path to continued growth. With seven nationally distributed vertical farms, the company has the capacity to grow 15-20 million pounds of fresh produce annually, meeting current customer demand while leaving room for retail expansion.



Diversified, high-velocity product portfolio. From salad blends and salad kits to a full line of herbs to tomatoes and microgreens, the company will offer a wide range of fresh, clean, ready-to-eat products tailored to retail, convenience, and foodservice needs.



Proven technology and data platform. The Infinite Acres® GroLoopTM platform integrates engineering, biology, and technology to deliver precise environmental control. It enables higher yields, better flavor, and consistent quality while minimizing input costs. AI-powered insights improve crop optimization, forecasting, inventory planning, and distribution, reducing waste and boosting supply chain responsiveness. Soli Organic's proprietary organic growing system, developed over decades of commercial production, complements GroLoop's capabilities to create one of the most reliable and efficient platforms in the industry.



Operational depth and experience. The integration unites veteran teams in engineering, plant science, operations, and food safety, strengthening the company's technical foundation and accelerating innovation across the network. It also unites proven branding, marketing, and merchandising capabilities to support long-term retail growth and customer engagement. The merger will benefit from strategic investments over the past 18 months-a salad dressing line from Reunion Foods, the Israeli biotech company Plantae Biosciences, and facilities and IP from vertical farming pioneer Kalera-that have strengthened the company's capabilities and prepared it for further growth.

End-to-end supply chain efficiency. With vertically integrated operations and real-time visibility, the combined company will reduce food waste, improve freshness, and deliver consistent, reliable service nationwide.

"GroLoop was built to adapt and scale across crops, climates, and facility types," said Tisha Livingston, co-founder of 80 Acres Farms and CEO of Infinite Acres, the company's tech-focused subsidiary. "By combining it with Soli's reach, experience, and knowledge in agronomy, we're able to move faster, work smarter, and deliver more value across the entire supply chain."

"I spent the first part of my career helping build some of the most advanced greenhouse systems in the world," said Ulf Jonsson, a founder of Soli Organic . "But we've moved beyond what greenhouses can deliver. I've said for years, 'The sun is free, but it's not worth the cost.' Vertical farms offer greater consistency, quality, and yield. I'm excited about combining two leading technologies to create the system that will define the next generation of indoor agriculture."

The combined company's growing and distribution capabilities are matched by deep experience in branding, merchandising, and customer service. With a unified team and proven technology, the company is positioned to lead the next phase of growth in indoor agriculture with a steady supply of the cleanest produce in the marketplace, including USDA Organic herbs and salads free from pesticides, heavy metals, and other contaminants.

Verbitsky Capital served as financial advisor to Soli Organic.

About 80 Acres Farms

80 Acres Farms is a vertical farming leader based in Hamilton, Ohio. Founded by Mike Zelkind and Tisha Livingston in 2015, the company operates indoor farms powered by Infinite Acres' GroLoopTM technology platform. Using 100% renewable electricity and 95% less water per pound of produce, the company's farms deliver pesticide-free, longer-lasting harvests while reducing food waste. 80 Acres Farms' branded salads, salad kits, herbs, microgreens, and dressings are available at retailers and restaurants across the United States.

About Soli Organic

Soli Organic Inc., founded in 1989, is the nation's leading indoor organic agriculture company dedicated to high-quality, high value, sustainably grown, 100% USDA Certified Organic produce. As the category leader in fresh, organic culinary herbs, Soli Organic serves thousands of retail doors and 70% of the top ten retailers. Soli Organic continues to redefine how to bring produce to market, operating across a nationally integrated platform of farms, production, and logistics facilities.

