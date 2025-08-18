First Batch Of 600 Yuchai-Powered Natural Gas Buses Order Delivered To Mexico

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD ) ("China Yuchai" or the "Company"), one of the largest powertrain solution manufacturers through its main operating subsidiary in China, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("Yuchai"), announced today that the first batch of buses powered by Yuchai's natural gas engines was recently delivered to Nuevo León, Mexico, providing a stable and reliable power source to public buses for upgrading the local public transportation system. This batch is the first shipment under the 600-unit natural gas bus order received in 2024.

Currently, 1,400 buses powered by Yuchai natural gas engines are in active service across Nuevo León, Mexico and the total number is projected to exceed 2,500 by the end of 2025.

Since its first entry into the Mexican market, Yuchai's natural gas bus engines have grown from a modest presence to a leading position in the Mexican natural gas bus engine market, becoming the supplier of choice for Mexican bus fleets. With strong aftersales service and a growing service network across Mexico, Yuchai is well recognized and supported by the market in Nuevo León-significantly adding value to the 'Yuchai' branding.

Mr. Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai, commented, "We are proud of being a reputable and reliable driving force in the ongoing development of Mexico's sustainable public transportation industry. Yuchai's increasing growth in overseas markets demonstrates our products' superior quality and performance. Our commitment to aftersales service with a growing service network, ensures the availability of technical and parts in keeping our engines running."

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("Yuchai"), is one of the leading powertrain solution providers in China. Yuchai specializes in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, pickups, construction and agricultural equipment, and marine and power generation applications. Yuchai offers a comprehensive portfolio of powertrain solutions, including but not limited to diesel, natural gas, and new energy products such as pure electric, range extenders, and hybrid and fuel cell systems. Through its extensive network of regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, Yuchai distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and distributors while providing after-sales services across China and globally. Founded in 1951, Yuchai has established a reputable brand name, built a strong research and development team, and achieved a significant market share in China. Known for its high-quality products and reliable after-sales support, Yuchai has also expanded its footprint into overseas markets. In 2024, Yuchai sold 356,586 engines, further solidifying its position as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China. For more information, please visit .

