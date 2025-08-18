Airsed Securities Reinforces Commitment To Regulatory Compliance And Investor Protection With Robust Security Framework
As a testament to its commitment to regulatory integrity, Airsed Securities is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), holding MSB Registration Number: 3100028956747. This registration mandates strict compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and the implementation of a robust Anti-Money Laundering (AML) program, ensuring the highest level of financial diligence.
Further cementing its legal and operational legitimacy, the company is a formally incorporated entity in good standing within the State of California (Entity Number: B20250094303) and is filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), holding CIK Number: 0002070899. Airsed Securities also upholds global best practices for customer verification through stringent Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols and data protection standards.
The protection of client assets is a paramount priority. Airsed Securities strictly adheres to a client fund segregation policy, whereby all client funds are held in accounts entirely separate from the company's operational capital at regulated banking institutions. This critical measure ensures that client assets are protected and are not used for any corporate operational purposes. Technologically, the platform is secured with multi-layered security protocols, including bank-level SSL encryption, mandatory Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and regular, independent security audits to safeguard all user data and transaction information.
"Trust is the absolute bedrock of the financial services industry," stated Robert Clark, Chief Compliance Officer at Airsed Securities. "We have invested significant resources in building a security and compliance infrastructure that not only meets but aims to exceed industry standards. Our clients' interests are our foremost responsibility, and protecting them is fundamental to our existence and our mission."
Airsed Securities remains steadfast in its dedication to providing a secure, transparent, and fully compliant global trading environment, empowering investors to access international markets with confidence and peace of mind.
About Airsed Securities Ltd.
Airsed Securities Ltd. is a California-based financial technology company providing global investors with access to a diverse range of financial products, including stocks, ETFs, CFDs, and IPOs. The company leverages state-of-the-art technology to deliver a secure, efficient, and user-centric online investment platform.
