Airsed Securities Expands Global Market Access With Enhanced Trading Platform And Educational Resources

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CENTURY CITY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airsed Securities Ltd. has significantly enhanced its global investment platform features, introducing advanced trading capabilities and comprehensive educational resources designed to empower investors across all experience levels. The platform now offers expanded access to international markets, cutting-edge technology infrastructure, and innovative tools that democratize global investment opportunities.







The enhanced Airsed Securities trading platform delivers institutional-grade performance to retail investors, featuring millisecond-level order execution speeds that ensure traders can capitalize on market opportunities in real-time. Supporting this robust technological foundation is a dedicated 24/5 customer support team offering assistance in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, and other major European languages, reflecting the company's commitment to serving a truly global clientele.

"Our platform evolution represents a significant milestone in making sophisticated trading tools accessible to all investors," said James Miller, Public Relations Manager at Airsed Securities. "We've combined powerful technology with extensive educational resources to create an environment where both novice and experienced traders can thrive in global markets."

Central to Airsed's investor empowerment strategy is its comprehensive suite of investment education resources. The platform features an extensive knowledge library covering fundamental and technical analysis, market dynamics, and risk management strategies. The recently launched "Stockmaster Showdown" simulation trading competition exemplifies this educational commitment, allowing participants to practice trading strategies using real market data in a risk-free environment. These tools, combined with interactive tutorials and webinars, help investors develop the skills and confidence needed to navigate complex financial markets.

The platform provides seamless access to an extensive range of global markets and investment products. Investors can trade stocks and ETFs on major US exchanges including NYSE and NASDAQ, as well as European markets with particular strength in Spain's BME exchange. The product offering extends to CFDs on indices, commodities, and individual stocks, along with IPO subscription services. Notably, Airsed Securities has introduced innovative Global Thematic Indices, including the Global Sports & Entertainment Index (GSENT) and the Global Agricultural Technology Innovation Index (GAGRI), offering unique investment opportunities aligned with emerging global trends.

Complementing its technological and educational offerings, Airsed Securities maintains robust customer protection measures throughout its secure online trading environment. The platform employs sophisticated risk management tools that help investors monitor and control their exposure across different asset classes. Real-time position monitoring, customizable alerts, and comprehensive portfolio analytics ensure traders can make informed decisions while maintaining appropriate risk levels. Additionally, the company maintains a transparent fee structure with no hidden charges, allowing investors to clearly understand their trading costs and optimize their investment strategies.

The platform's advanced charting capabilities include over 100 technical indicators and drawing tools, enabling detailed market analysis across multiple timeframes. These professional-grade analytical tools, typically reserved for institutional traders, are now available to all Airsed Securities clients, further democratizing access to sophisticated trading resources.

"We believe that successful investing requires not just access to markets, but also the right tools, education, and support," added Miller. "Our enhanced platform delivers on all these fronts, creating a comprehensive ecosystem where investors can learn, practice, and execute their strategies with confidence."

About Airsed Securities Ltd.

Airsed Securities Ltd. is a California-based financial technology company that provides global investors with secure online trading access to stocks, ETFs, CFDs, and IPOs across major international markets. Through its innovative platform, comprehensive educational resources, and commitment to customer success, Airsed Securities empowers investors worldwide to achieve their financial goals.

