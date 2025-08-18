Smart HVAC Controls Market Size To Hit USD 27.71 Billion By 2032, Due To Growing Demand For Energy-Efficient Building Solutions SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Smart HVAC Controls Market was valued at USD 3.76 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.85 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period 2025–2032. Austin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart HVAC Controls Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Smart HVAC Controls Market size was valued at USD 12.53 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 27.71 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.43% during 2025-2032.” Smart HVAC Controls Market Fueled by Energy Efficiency and Advanced Technologies The market for Smart HVAC Controls is experiencing rapid growth as the demand for energy-efficient and connected climate management solutions grows across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The increasing focus on greenhouse gas emissions reduction and rising energy regulations are fuelling the adoption of AI, IoT, and predictive maintenance in HVAC systems for real-time optimization and cost control. For the industry leaders, efficiency remains a potent theme, with Renesas' 10.5kW motor control blended with AI indicating an impressive balance between high performance with sustainability in mind. In the meantime, the market is pushing strategically on global fronts for smarter, greener infrastructure, as illustrated by LG Electronics acquisition of Norway"s OSO Group, with its air-to-water heat pumps combined with smart hot water storage technologies. Get a Sample Report of Smart HVAC Controls Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 12.53 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 27.71 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.43% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Component(Sensors, Controllers, Smart Vents, Others)

. By Application(Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

. By Connectivity(Wired, Wireless)

. By End-User(Retail, Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component

the Smart HVAC Controls Market is segmented into Sensors, Actuators, and Controllers. During the period of 2024, the Controllers segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the Smart HVAC Controls Market, which was equal to 46%, in part because of the growing need for system automation, energy efficiency, and central control of climate systems. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of these solutions in commercial and residential buildings and the advancement of programmable, AI-driven controllers. North America dominates this segment for operating of HVAC systems and comfort of user.

Fastest growing section is anticipated to be Smart Vents due to demand of room-level airflow optimization, smart home integration, and rising need of indoor air quality with a CAGR of 11.42% from 2025 to 2032.

By Application

The Smart HVAC Controls Market by Application was dominated by the Commercial segment in 2024 with 47% share as these applications include building automation and rising adoption of energy-efficient technologies in offices, malls, hospitals, and hotels. Strong energy management regulation initiatives and the need for superior indoor environmental quality are forcing investments to be made in intelligent HVAC solution.

The Industrial segment is slated to grow the fastest during the forecast period, by over 11.01% CAGR through 2032, primarily driven by demand for accurate environmental control as well as Industry 4.0–based energy optimization and predictive maintenance.

By Connectivity

In 2024, Wired segment held the largest share of Smart HVAC Controls Market, at 58%, due to its large application in big commercial and industrial buildings, as this communication is not only stable, but also has low latency and it is secure as well, backed by already established infrastructure and less cyber threat as high(%) compared to Wi-Fi/ cell and ZigBee segments.

It is expected that the Wireless segment will grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 15.21% from 2023 to 2032, due to increased demand for Flexible and easy-to-install systems in homes and small commercial applications boosted by advancements in IoT, smart home systems adoption, falling installation costs, and increased remote access and scalability.

Regional Dynamics Driving Growth in the Smart HVAC Controls Market

North America Smart HVAC Controls Market was leading the Smart HVAC Controls Market with 44% revenue share in 2024 owing to large presence of smart home adoption, high energy-efficiency regulation, and tier one industry players in the North America region. Increasing demand and investment around smart building solutions continues to drive the U.S. market.

The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the most rapid growth at a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.15% until 2032, due to urbanization and green building projects and the extent of IoT and AI integration in China, India and Japan. European growth is powered by tight energy regulations, sustainability goals, and a strong focus on investments in building retrofitting. The steady urbanization and decisive amount of energy efficiency awareness along with Smart city projects and infrastructure development will make the region grow steadily is Latin America and MEA regions.

Recent Developments



In Sept 2024, Honeywell and Cisco have launched AI-driven platforms-Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ and Cisco Spaces-to enhance smart building efficiency and HVAC collaboration enables up to 30% energy savings, improved air quality, and predictive maintenance for commercial buildings. In April 2024, Panasonic has unveiled new green HVAC solutions in Europe, including natural refrigerant A2W products and room-by-room heat pump controls, aligning with EU decarbonization goals. Through partnerships like Innova and its Panasonic GREEN IMPACT initiative, the company supports Europe's shift toward sustainable, climate-neutral building environments.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs) – Smart HVAC Controls Market



Pricing Analysis & Forecast – Offers Detailed Component-Wise Pricing Trends And Benchmarking Across Key Players, Helping To Forecast Cost Evolution Through 2032.

Regulatory Landscape & Compliance Metrics – Highlights Regulatory Trends By Country, Component, And Application, Providing Insights Into Sustainability Benchmarks And Compliance Pressures Shaping Market Dynamics.

Trade Analysis & Supply Chain Insights – Covers Import-Export Volumes And Values By Country, Identifying Major Trading Hubs And Potential Supply Chain Risks Linked To Geopolitical And Logistical Factors.

Technology Penetration & Cost Structure – Details Adoption Rates Of Smart Connectivity Protocols (Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Bacnet/IP) And Breaks Down Cost Structures Including Hardware, Software, Installation, And Maintenance.

Market Concentration & Competitive Landscape – Analyzes Market Share Of Top Players, Recent M&A Activities, Strategic Investments, And Startup Funding Trends To Assess Competitive Strength And Growth Prospects.

Sustainability & Emissions Impact Metrics – Quantifies Carbon Emission Reductions Achieved By Smart HVAC Controls Versus Traditional Systems And Evaluates The Role Of Smart Controls In Green Building Certifications Like LEED And Net-Zero Projects . Workforce & Installation Trends – Examines Availability Of Skilled Installers By Region, Labor Cost Indices, And Emerging Training And Certification Programs Critical For Market Scalability And Quality Deployment.

