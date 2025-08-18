Field Notes By Seraphina Sol Wins Iron In A' Graphics Industry Awards

Field Notes

Seraphina Sol's botanical illustration project, Field Notes, earns prestigious Iron A' Design Award in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Seraphina Sol 's Field Notes as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Field Notes within the graphic design industry, positioning it as an outstanding example of innovation and excellence.Field Notes showcases the often overlooked beauty of nature through detailed botanical illustrations that blend scientific accuracy with artistic design. By revisiting the practice of careful observational drawing and making it accessible in both print and digital formats, this project holds relevance for graphic designers, botanists, and nature enthusiasts alike. The illustrations serve as a valuable resource for documenting plant species while also inspiring a deeper appreciation for the natural world.What sets Field Notes apart is its meticulous attention to detail and the creative interpretation of dried, pressed plant specimens. Seraphina Sol skillfully captures the true form and texture of these specimens, despite the challenges posed by their preserved state. Through a combination of traditional ink illustrations and digital refinement, each piece showcases the intricate veins of leaves, delicate petals, and unique patterns found in nature.Winning the Iron A' Design Award serves as a testament to Seraphina Sol's dedication to her craft and her ability to push the boundaries of botanical illustration. This recognition may inspire her to delve deeper into the world of scientific illustration, exploring new techniques and subject matter. It also highlights the potential for graphic design to play a crucial role in preserving and promoting the natural world.Field Notes was designed by Seraphina Sol, an international artist and director whose work bridges the fields of art, science, and design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Seraphina SolSeraphina Sol is an international artist and director whose work bridges the fields of art, science, and design. With an eye for detail, she creates scientific illustrations that bring the delicate beauty of the natural world into sharp focus. Her work draws inspiration from the precision of natural history museum collections and blends traditional drawing techniques with modern digital methods to capture the essence of flora and fauna. Seraphina Sol's illustrations have been featured across various media, from educational materials to international publications, exhibitions, and campaigns, where they inspire a deeper understanding and appreciation of nature. She is currently based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award recognizes designs that meet the rigorous standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate great skill, specialization, understanding, and creative capacity. These designs are respected for their thoroughness and ability to provide quality of life improvements that help make the world a better place.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a prestigious competition that recognizes exceptional creativity and design capabilities across the graphic design and visual communication industries. By participating in this award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their innovative work, gain international recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the field. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

