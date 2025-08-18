Vietnam Ethanol Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth And Report 2025-2033
Key highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 160.7 million
Forecast (2033): USD 234.7 million
CAGR (2025–2033): 4.08%
Primary feedstocks: cassava, sugar & molasses, rice, algal biomass, ethylene, lignocellulosic biomass.
Major applications: fuel & fuel additives (blends), beverages, industrial solvents, personal care, disinfectants.
Market Trends
-
Vietnam has been accelerating E10 (10% ethanol blend) trials and the government is advancing a nationwide E10 mandate (planned implementation from late-2025 / January 1, 2026 in many reports). A full E10 rollout would sharply expand domestic ethanol demand and create new import/export dynamics.
Vietnam is a major cassava producer/exporter, which supplies bioethanol plants and export markets; feedstock availability keeps domestic production competitive. Recent cassava export activity and seasonal volumes play a direct role in ethanol feedstock economics.
Policy incentives, reduced tariffs on ethanol imports in past years, and directives to boost biofuel consumption are all encouraging both domestic production and international trade.
Beyond fuel, demand from disinfectants, personal-care products and solvent applications (heightened during COVID-19 and sustaining after) underpins steady non-fuel ethanol demand.
Vietnam's relatively low production costs and proximity to ASEAN markets make it an export hub for bioethanol-especially if domestic blending mandates stabilize demand.
Market segmentation
Type Insights:
-
Bio Ethanol
Synthetic Ethanol
Raw Material Insights:
-
Sugar and Molasses
Cassava
Rice
Algal Biomass
Ethylene
Lignocellulosic Biomass
Purity Insights:
-
Denatured
Undenatured
Application Insights:
-
Fuel and Fuel Additives
Beverages
Industrial Solvents
Personal Care
Disinfectants
Others
Regional Insights:
-
Northern Vietnam
Central Vietnam
Southern Vietnam
Latest News
-
Several sources report E10 pilot sales and trials in major cities and that major fuel retailers are preparing for E10 ahead of a nationwide mandate expected around January 1, 2026 ; rollout plans would dramatically increase ethanol consumption (estimates put annual ethanol demand from E10 at hundreds of millions of litres/gallons).
Recent industry news highlights new ethanol plants coming online (example: a VND2 trillion plant with ~100 million litres/year capacity reported producing its first batch), supporting both domestic blending and exports.
Vietnam's cassava exports remain strategically important; 2024 saw sizable export volumes though some reports cite year-on-year changes in volume/value-feedstock price and export demand affect domestic ethanol margins.
Vietnam has reduced some tariff barriers historically (e.g., MFN tariff reductions) and the industry is lobbying for clear, timely blending policy to support investment and trade agreements.
