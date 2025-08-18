403
Increase of produce of flour requirements in Afghanistan
(MENAFN) According to reports, Afghanistan now produces nearly 60 percent of the flour it requires annually.
The office of the Deputy Prime Minister on Economic Affairs stated that the country’s annual flour demand is around 6 million tons, with domestic production reaching approximately 3.5 million tons.
Currently, Afghanistan has 200 operational flour mills, which directly employ about 2,500 people.
To support the domestic flour industry, the government has implemented measures including reducing tariffs on wheat imports, banning wheat smuggling, and purchasing surplus wheat from farmers at fair prices for storage in silos and warehouses, ensuring supply availability when needed.
