Multiple Indian schools get bomb threats emails

2025-08-18 05:53:18
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that several schools in Delhi, India’s capital territory, received bomb threats on Monday, prompting a rapid response from police, fire services, and bomb disposal teams.

Officials stated that four schools in the Dwarka area were sent threat emails from unknown sources, leading them to notify law enforcement.

In response, bomb detection and disposal units, police personnel, fire service teams, and canine squads were dispatched to the affected schools.

"However, nothing suspicious was found. The threats proved to be hoax calls," a police official said.

According to reports, a total of 20 schools across Delhi received similar bomb threat emails on Monday morning, triggering searches of their premises.

