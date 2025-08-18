3 Khan By Nastaran Akbari And Davood Manafi Wins Iron A' Design Award In Baby Products Category

3 Khan

Innovative Multifunctional Kids Product Recognized for Excellence in Design, Functionality, and Cultural Significance

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of baby products design, has announced 3 Khan by Nastaran Akbari and Davood Manafi as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of 3 Khan as an exceptional and innovative design that meets the rigorous standards set by the A' Design Awards .3 Khan's award-winning design is highly relevant to the Baby Products industry, addressing the evolving needs of children aged one to seven and their families. By offering versatile functionality as a single table, double table, and cottage, all packaged within a truck-shaped box, 3 Khan aligns with current trends and advances industry standards through its practicality, innovation, and ability to foster stronger family connections.What sets 3 Khan apart is its unique combination of features designed to enhance child development and family interaction. The product's main structure, made of plywood with hand-painted illustrations inspired by the Persian epic "The Book of Kings," encourages imaginative play and cultural connection. The aluminum connections feature a sliding design, allowing for easy assembly into three different configurations without the need for mechanical tools, promoting practical skills and versatility.Winning the Iron A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Nastaran Akbari and Davood Manafi to continue their pursuit of excellence and innovation in the field of baby products design. This recognition has the potential to inspire future projects and influence industry standards, fostering further exploration and creativity in the development of products that enhance child development and family bonding.Team Members3 Khan was designed by Ms. Nastaran Akbari, an architect, with engineering expertise provided by Dr. Davood Manafi. The product features hand-painted illustrations by Ms. Leila Sohbati, adding a unique artistic touch to the design.Interested parties may learn more about 3 Khan and its award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:About Nastaran Akbari and Davood ManafiNastaran Akbari is a talented architect who graduated from Eastern Mediterranean University in 2022. With experience gained from working with various architectural firms, she established her own practice, Mad Studio. Nastaran's passion lies in creating meaningful projects that enhance user experience through comfort, vitality, and a sense of freshness. Her work is influenced by her cultural heritage, and she enjoys tackling challenging assignments to bring her innovative ideas to life. Davood Manafi, an engineer, collaborates with Nastaran to bring technical expertise to their design projects.About MadstudioThe Mad Studio has carved out a distinct identity in the competitive architectural design landscape, emphasizing the fusion of beauty and functionality in its projects. Committed to enriching human experiences, MAD believes that every design opportunity allows for a new narrative to unfold. Their philosophy centers on bold design choices, innovative concepts, and creative execution, aiming to infuse each space with meaning and spirit.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. The award acknowledges works that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and practical innovation within the Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design category. Recipients are selected based on criteria such as innovation, safety, comfort, material quality, ease of use, durability, functionality, aesthetics, ergonomics, eco-friendliness, cultural sensitivity, age appropriateness, emotional connection, versatility, cost-effectiveness, hygiene consideration, educational value, inclusivity, and market potential. The Iron A' Design Award recognizes designs that contribute to improving quality of life and fostering positive change.About A' Design AwardThe A' Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional design in the baby products industry. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award attracts entries from leading professionals, agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a panel of expert jury members evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria to identify designs that demonstrate superior innovation, functionality, and societal benefit. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants gain international exposure and recognition for their contributions to advancing the baby products industry and creating a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

