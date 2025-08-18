House Of Craven's Founder And Auctioneer, Jennifer N. Higgins, Appointed To Board Of The Miami Dolphins Cancer Challenge

House of Craven Auctions

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jennifer N. Higgins was appointed to the Board of Advisors for The Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC), which was founded in 2010 by the NFL's Miami Dolphins organization and has become the largest fundraising event in the NFL. Since 2010, Miami Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) has raised $110 million to support innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. The Miami Dolphins are a professional American football team based in the Miami metropolitan area. The Dolphins compete in the National Football League (NFL) as a member of the American Football Conference East division. The Dolphins Cancer Challenge returns Feb 28, 2026, so remember this date to help raise funds for one of South Florida's most important charity events.

Jennifer N. Higgins is a licensed Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee Auctioneer, Senior Healthcare Executive, Entrepreneur, Private Investor, and Fine Arts Collector. Jennifer N. Higgins serves as the President of the House of Craven Corporation and Mine Run Holdings, LLC (D/B/A: House of Craven) with Auction offices and Warehouses in Miami, Palm Beach and Charleston, SC. Jennifer N. Higgins is also Registered and Bonded in California and New York. Jennifer N. Higgins serves as the President and Gallery Director of House of Craven ART, which is opening in November, 2025, at 3612 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33405.

Jennifer N. Higgins serves as the Founder, Owner, and Auctioneer of House of Craven Auctions, one of the largest Auction Houses in the world. House of Craven Auctions holds regular Auctions, offering a wide variety of unique items to qualified Bidders around the world. House of Craven Auctions include major categories: Fine ART, Modern ART, Contemporary ART, Pop ART, Estate Jewelry, Iconic Watches, Asian Art & Antiques, Furniture and Decorative Arts, Silver, Mid-Century Modern Design, Luxury Accessories and Couture, and more, with Auction Licenses in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. House of Craven is also Registered and Bonded in California and New York.

Jennifer N. Higgins is also the Founder and Gallery Director of House of Craven ART, the newest ART Gallery in the Palm Beaches. House of Craven ART Debuts as Palm Beach's Newest Premier Art Gallery in November, 2025. Founded by Jennifer N. Higgins, House of Craven ART is thrilled to announce its grand opening as the newest destination for ART Lovers and Collectors in Palm Beach. Located in the heart of this vibrant cultural hub, House of Craven ART offers a curated selection of Contemporary and Modern ARTworks from Emerging and Established Artists. Founded by passionate ART enthusiasts, Jennifer N. Higgins, House of Craven ART aims to foster a dynamic artistic community and provide a unique platform for innovative ART. The ART Gallery will host regular exhibitions, special events, and artist talks, serving as a hub for creativity, dialogue, and inspiration.

In addition to an exciting NFL Football Season, join House of Craven ART for their opening reception on November 06, from 4-8 PM, at 3612 S Dixie Highway, Suite 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33405, and experience the vibrant world of contemporary art in Palm Beach. House of Craven ART will also be participating in ART Basel Miami Beach and Miami ART Week December 02 - December 08, 2025, in Miami, Florida. As a Premier ART Gallery, House of Craven ART features Modern and Contemporary works from artists in 44 countries.

