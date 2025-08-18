Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Media Warns of Repeating Oval Office ‘Disaster’


2025-08-18 05:45:40
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is preparing for a high-stakes encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, a meeting that may mirror an earlier "disastrous" confrontation in the Oval Office, The Washington Post cautioned on Sunday.

Accompanied by senior officials from the European Union, Zelensky is expected to engage in talks that have been heavily promoted as focused on exploring a possible resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Zelensky’s prior visit to Washington in February ended poorly, turning into what many described as a public relations failure.

During discussions with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, tensions escalated sharply. Trump accused Zelensky of showing a lack of respect and of “gambling with World War III.”

The planned joint press event was abruptly canceled, and Zelensky was swiftly escorted out. In the aftermath, the U.S. temporarily suspended its military assistance to Ukraine.

American news outlets, including The Washington Post, labeled the meeting “disastrous” and a significant diplomatic blow for Ukraine.

“Foremost in Ukrainians’ minds is avoiding a repetition of a contentious meeting in the Oval Office,” the newspaper reported, highlighting growing apprehension within Zelensky’s team.

Nikolay Beleskov, a scholar at the Ukrainian National Institute for Strategic Studies, told The Washington Post that “unfortunately, there is such risk indeed” of a similar outcome.

He emphasized the need for Zelensky to proceed with caution, underscoring that the Ukrainian leader must “strike a balance between being non-provocative” and asserting his national priorities.

These worries are compounded by recent developments, including Trump’s face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last Friday in Anchorage, Alaska.

That conversation, the first between the two since the 2022 escalation of the Ukraine conflict, was characterized by Trump as “warm,” while Putin described it as “frank” and “substantive.”

