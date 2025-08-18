Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dry Beans Market Growth Driven By Rising Demand For Plant-Based Protein And Healthy Diets

2025-08-18 05:45:18
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Market Overview

The global dry beans market was valued at USD 7,247 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10,038.6 million by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 3.7% . This growth is driven by the increasing demand for plant-based proteins , the rise of vegan and vegetarian diets , and the growing awareness of the nutritional benefits of dry beans . The Asia Pacific region currently dominates the market due to its large population, diverse culinary traditions, and increasing health consciousness.

Key Stats
  • Market Size (2024): USD 7,247 million
  • Projected Value (2033): USD 10,038.6 million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 3.7%
  • Dominant Region: Asia Pacific
  • Health Trends: Rising demand for plant-based proteins
  • Convenience Products: Increased adoption of ready-to-eat and pre-cooked beans
  • Sustainability: Growing focus on eco-friendly farming practices
  • Leading Companies: 21st Century Bean Processing LLC, Kelley Bean Co., Hayes Food Products Inc., Goya Food Inc., Colin Ingredients, and more

📄 Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dry-beans-market/requestsample

Growth Drivers
  • Growing Need for Plant-Based Proteins
    Dry beans are rich in protein, fiber, and nutrients, making them a staple for health-conscious consumers shifting toward plant-based diets. Increased awareness of both health and environmental benefits is fueling demand.
  • Ready-to-Eat Foods and Convenience
    Busy lifestyles are boosting demand for ready-to-eat and pre-cooked bean products , especially among urban dwellers and professionals.
  • Sustainable Agriculture Methods
    Dry beans support soil health through nitrogen fixation and require fewer resources than animal-based protein sources, making them an environmentally friendly crop aligned with sustainability goals.
    AI or Technology Impact

    The dry beans sector is increasingly benefiting from food processing technologies such as pre-cooked packaging, vacuum-sealed preservation, and AI-powered supply chain management . These innovations enhance efficiency, product quality, and distribution , ensuring that dry beans reach global markets more effectively.

    Segmental Analysis By Bean Type
    • Pinto Beans – Popular in Mexican cuisine
    • Black Beans – Rich in protein, widely used in Latin America
    • Navy Beans – Common in soups and stews
    • Red Kidney Beans – Used in chili and salads
    • Great Northern Beans – Often used in casseroles and soups
    • Others – Mung beans, chickpeas, etc.
    By Packaging Type
    • Plastic Bags (cost-effective and widely used)
    • Cans (longer shelf life, convenient)
    • Jars (premium and organic-focused packaging)
    • Others (eco-friendly bulk options)
    By Distribution Channel
    • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
    • Specialty Stores
    • Departmental Stores
    • Convenience Stores
    • Others (online platforms, direct-to-consumer)
    By End-Use
    • Households (largest segment)
    • Restaurants & Hotels
    • Flour Industry (gluten-free flour production)
    • Others (snacks, baby food, animal feed)
    Regional Insights
    • Asia Pacific: The largest market, led by India, China, and Indonesia, where beans are integral to traditional diets. Rising urbanization and disposable incomes further drive growth.
    • North America: Strong demand due to vegan diets and plant-based trends , with the U.S. being a key market.
    • Europe: Increasing preference for organic beans and sustainable products , especially in Western Europe.
    • Latin America: Brazil and Mexico drive demand due to culinary traditions.
    • Middle East & Africa: Growing demand from urban centers and traditional cuisines.
    Market Dynamics

    Drivers:

    • Rising shift toward plant-based protein sources
    • Increasing demand for convenient ready-to-eat foods
    • Sustainable farming methods gaining traction

    Restraints:

    • Competitive pricing among global and local players
    • Limited awareness in some developing regions

    Key Trends:

    • Premiumization of organic and eco-friendly packaging
    • Expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales
    • Integration of beans into value-added products such as gluten-free flour and plant-based snacks
    Leading Companies
    • 21st Century Bean Processing LLC
    • Kelley Bean Co.
    • Hayes Food Products Inc.
    • Goya Food Inc.
    • Colin Ingredients
    • Harmony House Foods, Inc.
    • Eden Foods
    • Ruchi Foods LLP
    • Garlico Industries Ltd. (Garon Dehydrate Private Limited)

    These players compete through product innovations, global distribution strategies, and sustainable farming practices .

    Recent Developments
    • Nov 2024: Lakeside Foods acquired Smith Frozen Foods to expand its frozen vegetable portfolio.
    • Dec 2024: Tortilla (UK) partnered with Beyond Meat to launch a plant-based burrito with pinto beans .
    • Aug 2024: Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) established a new pulses commercialization unit to strengthen sustainability strategies.
    If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

    ✍️ Ask Analyst for Customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2214&flag=C

    About Us

    IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC's offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

