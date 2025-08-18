Dry Beans Market Growth Driven By Rising Demand For Plant-Based Protein And Healthy Diets

The global dry beans market was valued at USD 7,247 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10,038.6 million by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 3.7% . This growth is driven by the increasing demand for plant-based proteins , the rise of vegan and vegetarian diets , and the growing awareness of the nutritional benefits of dry beans . The Asia Pacific region currently dominates the market due to its large population, diverse culinary traditions, and increasing health consciousness.



Dry beans are rich in protein, fiber, and nutrients, making them a staple for health-conscious consumers shifting toward plant-based diets. Increased awareness of bothis fueling demand.Busy lifestyles are boosting demand for, especially among urban dwellers and professionals.Dry beans supportand require fewer resources than animal-based protein sources, making them an environmentally friendly crop aligned with sustainability goals.

The dry beans sector is increasingly benefiting from food processing technologies such as pre-cooked packaging, vacuum-sealed preservation, and AI-powered supply chain management . These innovations enhance efficiency, product quality, and distribution , ensuring that dry beans reach global markets more effectively.



Pinto Beans – Popular in Mexican cuisine



Black Beans – Rich in protein, widely used in Latin America



Navy Beans – Common in soups and stews



Red Kidney Beans – Used in chili and salads



Great Northern Beans – Often used in casseroles and soups

Others – Mung beans, chickpeas, etc.





Plastic Bags (cost-effective and widely used)



Cans (longer shelf life, convenient)



Jars (premium and organic-focused packaging)

Others (eco-friendly bulk options)





Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Specialty Stores



Departmental Stores



Convenience Stores

Others (online platforms, direct-to-consumer)





Households (largest segment)



Restaurants & Hotels



Flour Industry (gluten-free flour production)

Others (snacks, baby food, animal feed)





Asia Pacific: The largest market, led by India, China, and Indonesia, where beans are integral to traditional diets. Rising urbanization and disposable incomes further drive growth.



North America: Strong demand due to vegan diets and plant-based trends , with the U.S. being a key market.



Europe: Increasing preference for organic beans and sustainable products , especially in Western Europe.



Latin America: Brazil and Mexico drive demand due to culinary traditions.

Middle East & Africa: Growing demand from urban centers and traditional cuisines.



Drivers:



Rising shift toward plant-based protein sources



Increasing demand for convenient ready-to-eat foods

Sustainable farming methods gaining traction



Restraints:



Competitive pricing among global and local players

Limited awareness in some developing regions



Key Trends:



Premiumization of organic and eco-friendly packaging



Expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales

Integration of beans into value-added products such as gluten-free flour and plant-based snacks





21st Century Bean Processing LLC



Kelley Bean Co.



Hayes Food Products Inc.



Goya Food Inc.



Colin Ingredients



Harmony House Foods, Inc.



Eden Foods



Ruchi Foods LLP

Garlico Industries Ltd. (Garon Dehydrate Private Limited)



These players compete through product innovations, global distribution strategies, and sustainable farming practices .



Nov 2024: Lakeside Foods acquired Smith Frozen Foods to expand its frozen vegetable portfolio.



Dec 2024: Tortilla (UK) partnered with Beyond Meat to launch a plant-based burrito with pinto beans .

Aug 2024: Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) established a new pulses commercialization unit to strengthen sustainability strategies.



