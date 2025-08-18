403
US envoy is hopeful about process of disarming Hezbollah
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that the US special envoy for Syria has expressed optimism regarding the potential disarmament of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, highlighting that the decision ultimately rests with the Lebanese government.
“I believe we will witness progress in several areas in the coming weeks, and this progress means a better life for the Lebanese people and their neighbors, as well as the beginning of a roadmap,” Tom Barrack said during a press conference after meeting with President Joseph Aoun in Beirut.
According to the Lebanese Presidency, Barrack stressed that the US delegation is not issuing threats regarding Hezbollah’s disarmament.
“There is cooperation from all sides. We are not here to intimidate anyone. The positive outcomes will benefit Hezbollah, Lebanon, and Israel alike,” he said.
Barrack added that discussions with the Lebanese government were initiated before any roadmap was presented to Israel.
“We seek a better future for Lebanon and its neighbors. The issue of disarmament is a sovereign decision for the Lebanese state,” he noted.
Barrack, who also serves as the US ambassador to Türkiye, arrived in Beirut on Sunday evening for his fourth visit since June.
