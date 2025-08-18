Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bomb Threat Targets Several Schools in India’s Delhi

2025-08-18 05:33:49
(MENAFN) Multiple schools across India’s capital territory were evacuated and searched on Monday after receiving bomb threats via email, triggering swift action from emergency services, according to officials.

At least four schools in the Dwarka area alerted police after receiving alarming messages from unidentified senders, prompting a rapid deployment of bomb disposal squads, fire personnel, and canine units.

“However, nothing suspicious was found. The threats proved to be hoax calls,” a police official confirmed.

Citing unnamed sources, media reported that as many as 20 schools across Delhi were targeted by threatening emails early Monday, forcing authorities to conduct precautionary searches and tighten security protocols.

This incident mirrors a similar scare last month when numerous Delhi schools were hit with bomb hoaxes that also proved unfounded.

Such false alarms have become increasingly frequent. Last year, fake bomb threats disrupted operations in airlines, schools, hospitals, and hotels nationwide, raising concerns about public safety and emergency response strain.

