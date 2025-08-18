403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bomb Threat Targets Several Schools in India’s Delhi
(MENAFN) Multiple schools across India’s capital territory were evacuated and searched on Monday after receiving bomb threats via email, triggering swift action from emergency services, according to officials.
At least four schools in the Dwarka area alerted police after receiving alarming messages from unidentified senders, prompting a rapid deployment of bomb disposal squads, fire personnel, and canine units.
“However, nothing suspicious was found. The threats proved to be hoax calls,” a police official confirmed.
Citing unnamed sources, media reported that as many as 20 schools across Delhi were targeted by threatening emails early Monday, forcing authorities to conduct precautionary searches and tighten security protocols.
This incident mirrors a similar scare last month when numerous Delhi schools were hit with bomb hoaxes that also proved unfounded.
Such false alarms have become increasingly frequent. Last year, fake bomb threats disrupted operations in airlines, schools, hospitals, and hotels nationwide, raising concerns about public safety and emergency response strain.
At least four schools in the Dwarka area alerted police after receiving alarming messages from unidentified senders, prompting a rapid deployment of bomb disposal squads, fire personnel, and canine units.
“However, nothing suspicious was found. The threats proved to be hoax calls,” a police official confirmed.
Citing unnamed sources, media reported that as many as 20 schools across Delhi were targeted by threatening emails early Monday, forcing authorities to conduct precautionary searches and tighten security protocols.
This incident mirrors a similar scare last month when numerous Delhi schools were hit with bomb hoaxes that also proved unfounded.
Such false alarms have become increasingly frequent. Last year, fake bomb threats disrupted operations in airlines, schools, hospitals, and hotels nationwide, raising concerns about public safety and emergency response strain.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment