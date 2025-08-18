Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Illegal Israeli settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque under protection of IDF

2025-08-18 05:31:33
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that a group of Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem on Monday morning.

According to local sources, dozens of settlers conducted Talmudic rituals within the compound while being protected by Israeli army personnel.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third-holiest site in Islam. The area, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, is claimed to have been the location of two ancient Jewish temples.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where the mosque is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and annexed the entire city in 1980, a move not recognized by the international community, as stated by reports.

