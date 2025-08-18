Caisse Française De Financement Local: Report On Asset Quality As Of June 30, 2025

Caisse Française De Financement Local: Report On Asset Quality As Of June 30, 2025
REPORT ON ASSET QUALITY AS OF JUNE 30, 2025
In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local announces that the French version of the report on asset quality as of June 30, 2025 was filed with the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR) and that it can be obtained from its webpage: . The English version of the report on asset quality as of June 30, 2025 can be obtained from its webpage: .
Attachment
-
CAFFILCommuniquéGB
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment