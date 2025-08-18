Pickleball: Hyderabad Open With Prize Pool Of 15 Lakh Begins On Aug 22

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 18 (IANS) Hyderabad Open 2025, an initiative of the World Pickleball League On Tour along with Hyderabad Superstars, will be played between August 22 and 24 here at CrossCourts. The tournament, with a total of 60 categories, carries a total prize pool of 15 lakhs.

With 60 categories at the intermediate, advance and professional level, Hyderabad Open 2025 has ensured inclusivity and participation amongst recreational players as well as professional pickleball athletes.

The lucrative prize money is only an indication into the fact that pickleball is and can now be considered a career option amongst many athletes. The categories available for all the intermediate, advance and professional players are very ably divided by DUPR ratings that ensures a level playing field for all.

U/18 singles (boys and girls), U/18 doubles (boys and girls), U/18 mixed doubles, 35+ singles (men and women), 35+ doubles (men and women) and 35+ mixed doubles, 50+ singles (men and women), 50+ doubles (men and women), 50+ mixed doubles, Open Singles (men and women), Open doubles (men and women), Open Mixed doubles are the categories available across the intermediate, advance and professional levels.

Hyderabad Open is expected to draw over 500 players over three days making it the biggest pickleball tournament in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Superstars is one of the franchises of the World Pickleball League that is now in its second season. Semi-finalists of Season 1, the Hyderabad Superstars are excited to inculcate an even richer pickleball culture in an extremely diverse community. Pickleball in Hyderabad is growing exponentially, keeping in step with the rest of the country and a tournament like the Hyderabad Open will only further encourage the community further.

The Hyderabad Open 2025, an initiative called the World Pickleball League's On Tour along with Hyderabad Superstars will be a great platform for upcoming players from Hyderabad that could find a place in the Hyderabad Superstars.

The franchise, Backed by KLO Sports, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, will be a part of The World Pickleball League as it returns for a bigger and better Season 2 at one of India's most iconic cultural venues - Jio World Garden, Mumbai - from January 24 to February 8, 2026.