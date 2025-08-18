403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Withdraws from Trade Talks with India
(MENAFN) American trade representatives have reportedly withdrawn from a scheduled visit to New Delhi for the sixth session of negotiations on a bilateral trade pact, according to Indian news sources.
The delegation, which was to be led by Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, had planned to be in India from August 25 to August 30.
However, the visit has now been called off, a news agency disclosed, referencing an unnamed official within the Indian administration.
“From their (US) side, the trade negotiations (are) halted, whether (this is) forever or temporary, there’s still no idea,” the source informed the publication.
“They said they won’t come for the August 25 meeting.”
This reported cancellation emerges during a period of mounting trade friction between the two countries.
Tensions have intensified following President Donald Trump’s decision to apply a 25% tariff on goods imported from India, with an additional 25% levy set to be enforced on August 27 in response to India’s continued procurement of Russian oil.
Efforts to secure a trade arrangement between New Delhi and Washington have hit a roadblock, largely due to India’s reluctance to open its agricultural and dairy markets more extensively to US exports.
Adding to the situation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Friday that his administration will “stand like a wall” to defend the interests of the country’s farming community.
The delegation, which was to be led by Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, had planned to be in India from August 25 to August 30.
However, the visit has now been called off, a news agency disclosed, referencing an unnamed official within the Indian administration.
“From their (US) side, the trade negotiations (are) halted, whether (this is) forever or temporary, there’s still no idea,” the source informed the publication.
“They said they won’t come for the August 25 meeting.”
This reported cancellation emerges during a period of mounting trade friction between the two countries.
Tensions have intensified following President Donald Trump’s decision to apply a 25% tariff on goods imported from India, with an additional 25% levy set to be enforced on August 27 in response to India’s continued procurement of Russian oil.
Efforts to secure a trade arrangement between New Delhi and Washington have hit a roadblock, largely due to India’s reluctance to open its agricultural and dairy markets more extensively to US exports.
Adding to the situation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Friday that his administration will “stand like a wall” to defend the interests of the country’s farming community.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment