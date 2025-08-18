Military Makeover With Montel® Heads To New Jersey For The Launch Of Season 44, Honoring The Linn Family

Home Transformation of a Dedicated Hampton, NJ, Army Veteran and His Family. Full makeover occurring between Sept. 23rd and Sept. 30th. Reveal films Sept. 30th

- Montel Williams, Host of Military Makeover with Montel®HAMPTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Military Makeover with Montel, along with Official Non-Profit Partner, Purple Heart Homes, and Season 44 Title Education Partner, Western Governors University, announces the launch of its 44th season, featuring the inspiring story of the Linn family. This season, set to premiere on Lifetime TV on Friday, November 7th at 7:30 a.m. ET/PT, honors the service and sacrifice of Veteran Stephen Linn and his family in Hampton, NJ.Inspired from an early age to join the military, Stephen Linn grew up in San Antonio, TX, on the stories of both his grandfathers' experiences in World War II as Navy and Air Force veterans. After high school and a brief time at the University of Texas at San Antonio, Stephen enlisted in the Army and trained at the Airborne School. After nearly a decade in service and deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, Stephen received two Valorous Unit Awards, the Army Commendation Medal, and was named a Distinguished Member of the 30th Infantry Regiment for his time as a rifleman, scout, and eventually sniper in the 10th Mountain Division.A critical moment in Stephen's military career came during his Afghanistan deployment. When Stephen and his platoon were tasked with providing recon and surveillance in a region known later to be a central hub for Taliban funding, they came under enemy fire from all sides. Through coordinated action and support from their Forward Observer, the enemy was repelled, the mission was completed, and his team suffered no casualties. It was a moment that tested Stephen's strength and bravery and put into practice everything he had trained for.Before completing his service in 2015, while stationed at West Point mentoring cadets, a day trip to New York City changed Stephen's life forever when he met Leah, who would become his wife, lifelong partner, and mother to their three children. Stephen transitioned to civilian life with a deepened sense of responsibility and now works as a nationally certified Critical Care Registered Nurse and as a Rapid Response Nurse – work he considers his calling. He continues to face the mental effects of his time in combat, including PTSD, tinnitus, back pain, knee joint pain, and other chronic pain. His most challenging moments post-military came in 2023, when Stephen survived a motorcycle accident and two strokes. Sticking with him through it all, Leah helps anchor the family through their busy days and long-term recovery."The Linn family's unwavering resilience, dedication to service, and strength in the face of adversity embody the very spirit of Military Makeover with Montel,” said Nicole Oropesa, President of BrandStar Entertainment.“It's an honor to rally our partners and viewers in support of this incredible family, giving back in a way that truly makes a difference.”With the help of Military Makeover with Montel and its trusted partners, the Linns will soon receive a home makeover and support that aims to bring more comfort, ease, and joy to a family who has served, endured, and continues to give back to their community.Montel Williams, Host of Military Makeover with Montel, said, "Even after leaving the service over 30 years ago, I feel like I never truly took off the uniform. Advocating for those currently serving and our veterans has been the most fulfilling and honorable mission of my professional life.”TUNE IN TO LIFETIME TV FOR THE SEASON 44 PREMIERE ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7TH AT 7:30 A.M. ET/PT!To volunteer, click here.Military Makeover with Montel: Military Makeover with Montel, hosted by Montel Williams, is a television series dedicated to honoring deserving military families by providing home renovations. The show highlights the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of veterans and their families while bringing communities and businesses together to give back to those who have served.Purple Heart Homes: Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality of life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans' Lives One Home at a Time. For more information, visit and follow us on Twitter @PHHTweet and Facebook, and Instagram @PurpleHeartHomes.Western Governors University: Western Governors University, the nation's leading nonprofit online university, is transforming higher education to be more student-centric, affordable, accessible to all and relevant to the workforce. Established in 1997 by 19 visionary U.S. governors, WGU creates life-changing pathways to opportunity for those underserved by traditional institutions - working adults, historically underrepresented communities and a diverse, growing number of learners looking for a flexible, online model that better suits their life circumstances. WGU's competency-based education model allows students to demonstrate mastery as they progress through programs at their own pace. Accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, WGU operates in all 50 states and offers more than 80 programs in health, education, technology and business. WGU serves more than 190,000 students nationwide, with more than 370,000 alumni, and has awarded more than 420,000 degrees. Learn more at .

Valerie Allen

BrandStar

+1 310-382-7800

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.