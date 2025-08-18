Mississippi Transit Agencies Expand Affordable Transportation Services

Mississippi agencies expand low-cost transit with fares starting free or $1, ensuring access to healthcare, jobs, and community connections.

MISSISSIPPI, MS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sunflower-Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc., Claiborne County Human Resource Agency , Noxubee County Human Resource Agency , Five County Community Transportation, and Bolivar County Council on Aging, Inc. -are proud to announce the expansion of affordable, accessible, and reliable transportation services for Mississippi residents.This collaborative effort enhances mobility in both rural and urban counties, helping seniors, workers, students, and families stay connected to essential services such as healthcare, employment, grocery stores, churches, and schools.Affordable Fares, Accessible Rides:Each agency offers some of the lowest-cost rides in the state, with fares starting at as little as $1 for seniors and as little as $2–$3 for the general public. In several areas, seniors even ride completely free of charge. All services are door-to-door and wheelchair accessible, ensuring that no resident is left behind due to age, income, or disability.Local Impact Across Mississippi:Sunflower-Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc. (Indianola, MS)Serving Holmes County, Sunflower County, and Humphreys CountyOperates daily from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, offering rides for seniors at just $1 and the general public at just $2.Claiborne County Human Resource Agency (Port Gibson, MS)Serving Claiborne County, Jefferson County, and Franklin CountyFares are as little as $1 for seniors and as little as $2 for others.Noxubee County Human Resource Agency (Macon, MS)Serving Noxubee County, Leflore County, Quitman County, Tunica County, and Wilkinson CountyProvides reliable door-to-door rides for as little as $1 for seniors and as little as $2 for general passengers.Five County Community Transportation (McComb, MS)Serving Covington County, Jefferson Davis County, Lawrence County, Lincoln County, and Pike CountyOffers completely free rides for seniors and rides for the general public at as little as $3 per trip.Bolivar County Council on Aging, Inc. (Cleveland, MS)Serving Bolivar County, Sunflower County, Humphreys County, Sharkey County, Issaquena County, Coahoma County, Madison County, Warren County, Washington County, and Yazoo CountyProvides fares starting at as low as $1 for seniors and as low as $2 for the general public.Together, these agencies provide thousands of rides each year, reducing isolation, supporting economic growth, and strengthening community connections across Mississippi.Why It Matters:For many Mississippians, these services are the difference between missing and making a doctor's appointment, keeping or losing a job, or staying connected with loved ones. With fares starting at as little as $1, these programs are transforming lives-turning transportation challenges into opportunities for independence and dignity.How to Book a Ride:Residents can schedule trips quickly by phone or online:Sunflower-Humphreys: (662) 887-1431 | |Claiborne County: (601) 437-3063 | |Noxubee County: (662) 726-9640 | |Five County: (601) 792-4196 | |Bolivar County: (662) 846-6161 | |About the Agencies:Each of these organizations has a long-standing mission of improving quality of life through safe, affordable, and reliable transportation. With support from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the agencies are working together to expand transit options, connect communities, and empower individuals across the state.No Mississippian should ever be left behind because of transportation. Together, these agencies are driving independence, dignity, and opportunity-one ride at a time.

Gaurav Yadav

HBSS Connect Corp (QRyde)

email us here

Mississippi Transit Agencies Make Transportation Affordable And Accessible For Seniors, Families, And Workers Statewide

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.