Qstay Goes Borderless: Hospitality Platform Integrates Blockchain, Smart Contracts, And Crypto Payments
Global, automated, and secure: Qstay's blockchain upgrade transforms how hospitality partnerships are structured and scaled.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Qstay, a next-generation hospitality platform, is taking its mission global with a blockchain-enabled ecosystem designed to make hospitality borderless, transparent, and instant.
Building on a record-breaking 2024 - with $18 million in revenue, an ADR of nearly $300, and RevPAR exceeding $200 - Qstay now enters a transformative new phase: enabling property owners, operators, and service partners to transact on-chain, powered by smart contracts and crypto-ready payment infrastructure.
Since its founding in 2020, Qstay has:
.Hosted over 100,000 guests
.Maintained 4.8+ average guest ratings
.Delivered 1.4x higher occupancy and 1.3x higher RevPAR than competitors
.Expanded across four markets in three countries, with plans for further global rollout
⸻
Blockchain-Powered Hospitality Infrastructure
Qstay's platform will harness blockchain to streamline operations and drive trust across its ecosystem:
.Landlord & Operator Agreements
Smart contracts will automate rent, revenue share, and brand licensing fees, with real-time settlements based on verified booking data and performance metrics. Hotel-style quality compliance will be enforced programmatically.
.Approved Service Partner Licensing
Cleaning, maintenance, linen, and other approved suppliers will be onboarded via blockchain-linked contracts. Payouts will be automatically triggered (or penalized) based on reviews, performance SLAs, and completion rates.
.Escrow & Instant Settlement
Booking revenue will be held in decentralized escrow, with automatic release upon delivery of agreed services, ensuring fairness and transparency.
.Compliance Automation
KYC/KYB verification, insurance, and license renewals will be linked to contract validity. If compliance lapses, service agreements pause automatically.
⸻
Crypto Payments for Guests and Partners
Qstay will soon accept major cryptocurrencies - including USDC, ETH, and BTC - for:
.Guest bookings
.Landlord settlements
.Vendor payouts
This opens the door to a truly borderless, low-friction hospitality network with no dependence on traditional banking systems, delays, or FX fees.
⸻
A Decentralized Future for Global Hospitality
“Qstay is building a global hospitality network grounded in trust, technology, and transparency,” said Artur Khayrullin, CEO of Qstay.
“By integrating blockchain and smart contracts, we ensure that every stakeholder - from landlords to local cleaners - is paid fairly, instantly, and based on real performance.”
With blockchain at its core, Qstay is not just scaling hospitality - it's reimagining it. The company is creating a crypto-native platform where multi-property owners, operators, and service partners worldwide can plug into a unified, trusted system - unlocking efficiency, visibility, and global reach.
