Trump Alleges Biden United Russia, China Together
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Former President Joe Biden, claiming his foreign policy strategies have unintentionally brought Russia and China—historical adversaries—closer together.
These comments came after Trump met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska last Friday to discuss potential solutions to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
During a conversation with Fox News, Trump addressed Western punitive measures against Russia, including the recent U.S. threat to enforce secondary sanctions on nations that continue to import Russian energy—such as India and China.
“He [Biden] did something that was unthinkable. He drove China and Russia together. That’s not good… it’s the one thing you didn’t want to do. Because they are basically natural enemies,” Trump stated during his interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.
Trump further argued that Russia’s expansive landmass is something China desires to accommodate its enormous population.
He asserted that “because of pure stupidity, they were driven together.”
Biden’s international strategy has involved simultaneous tension with both Moscow and Beijing.
Under his administration, Washington imposed extensive sanctions on Russia due to its role in the Ukraine war, while also ramping up restrictions on high-tech exports—such as advanced microchips and AI technologies—to China.
