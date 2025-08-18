Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Egyptian Ambassador

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with HE Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar Amr Kamal El Din El Sherbini, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.

During the meeting, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs wished HE Egyptian Ambassador success in his future duties, and bilateral relations further progress and prosperity.

