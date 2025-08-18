Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Egyptian Ambassador


2025-08-18 05:12:11
(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with HE Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar Amr Kamal El Din El Sherbini, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.

During the meeting, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs wished HE Egyptian Ambassador success in his future duties, and bilateral relations further progress and prosperity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

MENAFN18082025002747001784ID1109941037

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search