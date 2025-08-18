403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PHDCCI Celebrates 79Th Independence Day With Patriotic Fervor
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 15, 2025: The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) celebrated India's 79th Independence Day with great pride and enthusiasm at its headquarters. The occasion witnessed the unfurling of the National Flag by senior leadership of the Chamber, accompanied by members, dignitaries, and staff, followed by an inspiring program highlighting India's journey and future aspirations.
Shri Hemant Jain, President of PHDCCI and Group Managing Director of the KLJ Group of Companies, addressed the gathering and emphasized the Chamber's vital role in nation-building, policy advocacy, and supporting India's economic growth trajectory.
Shri Anil Gupta, Vice President of PHDCCI and Chairman & Managing Director of KEI Industries Limited, highlighted the significance of industries and manufacturing in India's growth story, reaffirming the Chamber's commitment to strengthening domestic capacities and global competitiveness.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President Member of the Management Committee, PHDCCI, and President of Marwah Studios, mesmerized the audience with his soulful poetry dedicated to the nation, infusing the event with cultural vibrancy and patriotic spirit.
Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, CEO and Secretary General of PHDCCI, delivered an inspiring address, motivating members and staff to contribute meaningfully towards the vision of a developed and self-reliant India.
The celebration brought together business leaders, professionals, and staff of PHDCCI in an atmosphere filled with unity, pride, and dedication towards the nation's progress.
Shri Hemant Jain, President of PHDCCI and Group Managing Director of the KLJ Group of Companies, addressed the gathering and emphasized the Chamber's vital role in nation-building, policy advocacy, and supporting India's economic growth trajectory.
Shri Anil Gupta, Vice President of PHDCCI and Chairman & Managing Director of KEI Industries Limited, highlighted the significance of industries and manufacturing in India's growth story, reaffirming the Chamber's commitment to strengthening domestic capacities and global competitiveness.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President Member of the Management Committee, PHDCCI, and President of Marwah Studios, mesmerized the audience with his soulful poetry dedicated to the nation, infusing the event with cultural vibrancy and patriotic spirit.
Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, CEO and Secretary General of PHDCCI, delivered an inspiring address, motivating members and staff to contribute meaningfully towards the vision of a developed and self-reliant India.
The celebration brought together business leaders, professionals, and staff of PHDCCI in an atmosphere filled with unity, pride, and dedication towards the nation's progress.
Company :-Marwah Studios
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment