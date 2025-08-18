Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PHDCCI Celebrates 79Th Independence Day With Patriotic Fervor

PHDCCI Celebrates 79Th Independence Day With Patriotic Fervor


2025-08-18 05:11:54
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 15, 2025: The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) celebrated India's 79th Independence Day with great pride and enthusiasm at its headquarters. The occasion witnessed the unfurling of the National Flag by senior leadership of the Chamber, accompanied by members, dignitaries, and staff, followed by an inspiring program highlighting India's journey and future aspirations.

Shri Hemant Jain, President of PHDCCI and Group Managing Director of the KLJ Group of Companies, addressed the gathering and emphasized the Chamber's vital role in nation-building, policy advocacy, and supporting India's economic growth trajectory.

Shri Anil Gupta, Vice President of PHDCCI and Chairman & Managing Director of KEI Industries Limited, highlighted the significance of industries and manufacturing in India's growth story, reaffirming the Chamber's commitment to strengthening domestic capacities and global competitiveness.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President Member of the Management Committee, PHDCCI, and President of Marwah Studios, mesmerized the audience with his soulful poetry dedicated to the nation, infusing the event with cultural vibrancy and patriotic spirit.

Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, CEO and Secretary General of PHDCCI, delivered an inspiring address, motivating members and staff to contribute meaningfully towards the vision of a developed and self-reliant India.

The celebration brought together business leaders, professionals, and staff of PHDCCI in an atmosphere filled with unity, pride, and dedication towards the nation's progress.

