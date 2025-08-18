Kellogg Garden Products: Organic Soil That Cultivate Success

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 18, 2025 1:24 am - Kellogg Garden Products, a family owned company, is offering top quality organic soils for farmers and gardeners. Their soils comprise of only natural and organic ingredients...

Kellogg Garden Products, a family owned company, is offering top quality organic soils for farmers and gardeners. Their soils comprise of only natural and organic ingredients. This makes them perfect for growing fresh fruits and vegetables, devoid of harmful chemicals.

Organic soil by Kellogg Garden Products

Kellogg Garden Products offer various types of organic soil to its clients. Some of them have been listed below:

Gromulch 2-in-1 planting mix and mulch: Gromulch 2-in-1 planting mix and mulch is ideal for trees, shrubs and flowers as a soil amendment of mulch. Farmers can use it either by mixing with existing soil or can use them as simple mulch. This soil has been enriched with natural fertilizers. The ingredients used for making this soil are recycled forest products, aged arbor fines, dehydrated poultry manure, composted dairy manure, feather meal and composted poultry manure.

Topper soil for lawns, sod and seed: This is a perfect topdressing and soil amendment for your lawn. It is enriched with starter fertilizer. It helps seeds to germinate faster. By using this soil, farmers can remain assured about a thick, green lawn. The ingredients for this category are aged recycled forest products, composted dairy manure, composted poultry manure and hydrolyzed feather meal.

Amend Garden soil for flowers and vegetables: This soil promotes the growth of vegetables and flowers as well as bedding plants and ground cover. It softens hard clay soil. It contains plant food and gypsum. It has a proper drainage system. Gardeners can grow bigger, brighter flowers and vegetables. The ingredients for this soil are compost (recycled forest products, rice hulls, dairy manure, arbor fines and poultry manure), hydrolyzed feather meal and gypsum.

Raised bed and potting mix: This soil supports the healthy growth of all plants, such as fruits, vegetables and herbs which are specifically grown in raised beds or container gardens. This soil is already for use, so there is no requirement of mixing. It has slightly more woody texture compared to the traditional potting soil. This allows perfect balance of moisture retention, porosity for good drainage and a carbon food source for promoting a rich microbial environment for the growth of healthy plants. The ingredients for this soil are earthworm castings, poultry manure, kelp meal, coir, perlite, peat moss and bat guano.

Organic soil from Kellogg Garden Products is in high demand because of its purity, For more information, click on

About Kellogg Garden Products

Kellogg Garden Products was founded in the year 1925 by H. Clay Kellogg. It is the first and only manufacturer to have all their branded organic soil and fertilizers OMRI listed and OIM approved. This ensures that their products are free from synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.