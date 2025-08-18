MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 18, 2025 2:10 am - EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka presented an exclusive four-door coupe EXEED EXLATIX ES at the All-Russian forum InsurtechDay 2025

EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka demonstrated the latest four-door coupe EXEED EXLATIX ES at the All-Russian forum InsurtechDay 2025. It was held in Moscow on July 25 and 26, 2025. Leading experts in the insurance and automotive markets gathered at the event.

Forum participants were able to see the new EXEED EXLATIX ES, presented on the podium next to the central entrance to the capital's five-star Hyatt Regency hotel, and sign up for a test drive of the car. Guests received branded gifts from EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka at the event.

EXEED EXLATIX ES is an innovative premium car. It is a four-door coupe with an elegant design and advanced technologies. The model is equipped with a powerful electric powertrain with a range of up to 1231 km, an intelligent all-wheel drive system and an extended set of driver assistants. The interior of the car is made in a minimalist style. Premium materials are used in it. The car is equipped with modern multimedia and navigation solutions.

Innovative aerodynamics and a highly efficient energy recovery system deserve special attention. This ensures economical fuel consumption and a quick increase in power. EXEED EXLATIX ES opens up new possibilities for city trips and country trips, thanks to a combination of a sporty character and executive class comfort.

"We are pleased to present the innovative four-door coupe EXEED EXLATIX ES at the All-Russian forum InsurtechDay 2025. Guests of the event were able to personally evaluate the unique design and outstanding technical characteristics of the car. We are confident that the model will become a new point of attraction for connoisseurs of premium cars", - Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM Yug division, commented.

GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.