Uzbekistan Among Next Countries To Receive Starlink Service
SpaceX, the company founded by Elon Musk, announced back in 2022 its plans to implement large-scale projects in Uzbekistan, but the launch timeline has been postponed several times. Initially, the service was expected to start in 2023, then delayed to 2025.
For comparison, Starlink began operations in Kazakhstan on August 13, 2025, and is also expected to launch in Kyrgyzstan later this year. By 2026, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan are anticipated to join the list of countries with access to Starlink's satellite internet service.
Starlink, developed by SpaceX, is a global satellite internet network designed to provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity to areas with limited or no traditional internet infrastructure. The service has already expanded across multiple countries, offering a reliable alternative for remote and underserved regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment