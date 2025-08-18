Four Injured In Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram .

"There are already four wounded as a result of the enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia," he wrote, adding that all the injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

Two explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia this morning, with casualties confirmed.