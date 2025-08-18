Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Four Injured In Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia

Four Injured In Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia


2025-08-18 05:06:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram .

"There are already four wounded as a result of the enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia," he wrote, adding that all the injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

Read also: Death toll from drone attack on Kharkiv rises to five

Two explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia this morning, with casualties confirmed.

