Kharkiv Drone Attack: Number Of Injured Rises To 20, Five Dead
"The number of people injured in the enemy drone attack on Kharkiv has increased to 20," Syniehubov said.
He stressed that among those who sought medical assistance were a 14-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man. In total, six children were injured in the morning strike on the city's Industrialnyi district.
Five people have been confirmed dead, including two children. The details of the fifth victim, a woman, are being clarified.
Read also: Death toll from drone attack on Kharkiv rises to five
Early on August 18, Russian drones attacked Kharkiv, sparking fires in the Industrialnyi district. Initial reports mentioned 18 injured.
Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment