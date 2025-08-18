Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kharkiv Drone Attack: Number Of Injured Rises To 20, Five Dead

2025-08-18 05:06:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The number of people injured in the enemy drone attack on Kharkiv has increased to 20," Syniehubov said.

He stressed that among those who sought medical assistance were a 14-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man. In total, six children were injured in the morning strike on the city's Industrialnyi district.

Five people have been confirmed dead, including two children. The details of the fifth victim, a woman, are being clarified.

Early on August 18, Russian drones attacked Kharkiv, sparking fires in the Industrialnyi district. Initial reports mentioned 18 injured.

