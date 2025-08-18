China On Zelensky-Trump Meeting: We Expect All Stakeholders To Join Peace Talks
"We expect that all relevant parties and stakeholders will participate in the peace talks and in shaping the conditions for lasting peace [in Ukraine], and that the agreement reached will be acceptable to all sides," Mao said, commenting on the planned Monday meeting at the White House between President Volodymyr Zelensky, European leaders, and U.S. President Donald Trump.
According to the spokesperson, Beijing supports all international efforts aimed at finding a political resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
"China supports all efforts toward a peaceful settlement of the 'Ukrainian crisis' [China's term for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine – ed.] and is pleased to see continued engagement and improved relations between the United States and Russia, as well as efforts that contribute to a political settlement of the 'crisis'," the diplomat said, responding to a request for comment on the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska.Read also: Zelensky arrives in Washington for meeting with Trump
At the same time, she did not answer whether China would be willing to act as a security guarantor for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire - something some Western media have reported was discussed during Trump's talks with Putin.
"China's position on the 'Ukrainian crisis' is consistent and clear. We will continue to promote peace negotiations and contribute in our own way to a political resolution of the crisis," Mao said.
