Two Foreign Head Coaches Make Debut In First Round Of Azerbaijan Premier League
The first round of the Azerbaijan Premier League was notable for the debut of two foreign head coaches, Azernews reports.
Portuguese Jorge Casquilha took charge of "Imishli," and Serbian Sasa Ilic managed "Sumqayit" in their first championship matches.
The Portuguese specialist's team lost at home to "Turan Tovuz" with a score of 0:1, while the Serbian coach celebrated a victory over "Kapaz" with a 3:0 score.
With this, the number of foreign specialists who have appeared as head coaches or assistants in the history of the Premier League (formerly the top division) has reached 67.
While Jorge Casquilha is the first Portuguese to do so, Sasa Ilic is the fifth Serbian.
Moreover, Sasa Ilic has been the third foreign coach for "Sumqayit."
Note that Jorge Casquilha is the first head coach of "Imishli" in the Azerbaijan Premier League.
The Azerbaijan Premier League is the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, comprising ten clubs.
Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).
The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.
The runner-up and the third-place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League, starting in the second qualifying round.
Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.
The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organised in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.
The 2024–25 Azerbaijan Premier League marks the 33rd season of Azerbaijan's top-tier football competition.
On April 27, 2025, during the 32nd round of the Premier League, Qarabag FC clinched the title with four matches to spare after a 1–1 draw against Sabah.
This victory made them the champions for the 12th time overall and for the fourth consecutive season.
This season is the final one featuring 10 teams, as the league will expand to 12 teams starting from the 2025–26 season.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment