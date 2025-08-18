Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
161 Aid Packages Airdropped Into Gaza As Famine Toll Rises

161 Aid Packages Airdropped Into Gaza As Famine Toll Rises


2025-08-18 05:06:26
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM/AMMAN, Aug 18 (NNN-MA'AN/PETRA) – A total of 161 packages containing food, were airdropped over the Gaza Strip yesterday, during an aid operation carried out by nine countries, the Israeli military said, as famine continues to spread in the enclave, after nearly two years of war.

Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark and Indonesia, joined the airdrop operation, the military said.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian Armed Forces said in a statement that, about 106 tonnes of food and relief supplies were dropped during the operation.

Israel's army said, the operation was coordinated“in accordance with the directives from the political echelon,” while rejecting accusations of deliberate starvation.

The military began coordinating the airdrop of food packages in late July, under mounting international pressure as famine deepened in the enclave.

Experts and aid groups have called the drops inadequate, unsafe and ineffective in preventing the spread of famine, urging Israel to allow more aid trucks in and to enable the rebuilding of Gaza's health system, which has been largely destroyed by Israeli strikes.

Gaza-based health authorities said famine is spreading, with hospitals reporting seven deaths in the past 24 hours, including two children, from hunger and malnutrition. That brought the total deaths from starvation to 258, among them 110 children.– NNN-MA'AN/PETRA

MENAFN18082025000200011047ID1109940981

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search