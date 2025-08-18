403
Japan, Germany Fms Confirm Security, Economic Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul confirmed on Monday their intention to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of security and economic security, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
In their first strategic dialogue in Tokyo, Iwaya and Wadephul agreed to enhance dialogue between their governments in the security field, including through an early holding of the next "two-plus-two" meeting of foreign and defense ministers, as well as cooperation in cyber, defense equipment and technology, according to the ministry.
They also agreed to promote Japan-Germany Economic Security Consultations launched last year, with the second round to be held this autumn, to jointly address challenges such as supply chain resilience, which has grown in importance in recent years.
Iwaya said that as the international order faces severe challenges, the need for cooperation and collaboration between Japan and Germany -- which lead Asia and Europe respectively and are both Group of Seven summit (G-7) members -- is increasing.
He added that holding the first Japan-Germany Foreign Ministerial Strategic Dialogue is timely.
In response, Wadephul described Japan as a "special partner in Asia" that shares the same values and principles with Germany, and said Berlin intends to further deepen cooperation through this new dialogue framework.
Iwaya also welcomed Germany's continued engagement in the Indo-Pacific region through asset deployment, and stressed that the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security environments are inseparable.
In addition, the two ministers confirmed their intention to further strengthen the foundation of intellectual and people-to-people exchanges by promoting the activities of the Japan-Germany Forum and the Japan-German Center Berlin, which marks its 40th anniversary this year.
On regional and international issues, Iwaya and Wadephul agreed to closely coordinate efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.
They also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific situation, including responses to North Korea's nuclear, missile, and past abduction issues, as well as developments in the Middle East and Africa.
Both ministers confirmed their commitment to work together in addressing global challenges and to cooperate on strengthening the functions of the UN, including reform of the Security Council. (end)
