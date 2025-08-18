Donald Trump Now A Serious Nobel Peace Prize Bet

MENAFN - Asia Times) When Rwandan and Congolese leaders signed a peace treaty at the White House on June 27, it addressed one of the bloodiest conflicts of the last half-century-a war whose death toll numbers in the millions. This alone exemplifies why Donald Trump deserves serious consideration for the Nobel Peace Prize.

By Alfred Nobel's original intent, the Peace Prize should go to those who actually end wars, not those who merely talk about it. In 2025, Trump has brokered real agreements between sworn enemies and stepped directly into the world's most dangerous conflicts.

The Congo-Rwanda agreement commits Rwanda to withdraw troops within 90 days, mandates rebel militia disarmament and establishes regional economic integration backed by US and Gulf investment. This isn't a photo-op-it's a framework for ending decades of bloodshed.

In the South Caucasus, Trump hosted Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders to sign an accord ending their Nagorno-Karabakh fighting while opening a new transit corridor linking their economies. For the first time in decades, genuine coexistence could exist in this diplomatic graveyard.