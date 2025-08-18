Artificial Lung Market Size, Demand, Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global artificial lung market is growing consistently, propelled by the escalating prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders, heightened need for sophisticated respiratory support systems, and continuous innovations in extracorporeal life support technology. Artificial lungs are essential for managing illnesses such as ARDS and COPD and assisting transplant recipients. Their utilisation in ICUs, surgical facilities, and transplant programs is expanding due to heightened healthcare expenditure, awareness of organ support technology, and expanded application of ECMO in critical care, particularly following COVID-19. Advancements in membrane oxygenators, artificial intelligence monitoring, and biocompatible materials improve safety and efficiency, while investigations into bioartificial lungs and regenerative scaffolds are broadening prospects.

Market DynamicsPortable ECMO systems drive market growth

The primary catalyst for the artificial lung industry is the growing utilisation of compact, transportable extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) equipment, facilitating enhanced respiratory support beyond conventional ICU environments. Healthcare systems are encountering an increased need for adaptable, mobile life-support technology, prompting advancements in portable artificial lung devices that transform critical care and emergency response.

In December 2024, Yale New Haven Health became the inaugural health system in the United States to implement Medtronic's FDA-approved VitalFlow ECMO System for inter-hospital patient transportation. The device, intended for extended respiratory and circulatory assistance, was effectively utilised during the transition from Greenwich Hospital to Yale New Haven Hospital.

As hospitals, trauma centres, and transplant networks increasingly pursue scalable, transportable solutions for patients with acute respiratory distress or chronic pulmonary failure, the demand for advanced artificial lung systems intensifies.

Advancement of portable, automated ECMO systems creates tremendous opportunities

An intriguing possibility in the artificial lung industry arises from university-led engineering initiatives centred on miniaturisation and automation, highlighting novel avenues for patient-friendly, mobile respiratory support solutions.

In May 2025, a group of biomedical engineering students at Vanderbilt University, in partnership with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, presented a senior-design prototype for an automated portable ECMO system. This device incorporates an oxygen concentrator, capnography-based CO2 detection, and servo-motor-driven controls to dynamically regulate gas exchange, minimising dependence on physician intervention and facilitating improved mobility and rapid response in critical scenarios.

As clinical validation and commercialisation channels expand, these academic advances present a scalable opportunity: developers of artificial lungs can partner with universities and startups to expedite the advancement of next-generation portable respiratory technology.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the artificial lung market , bolstered by its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and robust incorporation of life-saving technologies within intensive care units. The area exhibits significant clinical utilisation of artificial lungs, especially in treating severe respiratory failure and cardiovascular disorders. Healthcare institutions continually emphasise innovation, dependability, and adherence to regulations, promoting the early adoption of extracorporeal and implantable artificial lung systems. Furthermore, hospitals and research organisations in the region uphold established guidelines for patient monitoring, surgical procedures, and post-implant care, facilitating the seamless integration of artificial lung devices.

Key Highlights



The global artificial lung market size was valued at USD 2.38 billion in 2024. It is projected to grow from USD 2.63 billion in 2025 to USD 5.90 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 10.61% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By product type, the artificial lung market is segmented into Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems, Paracorporeal Artificial Lungs, Intracorporeal Artificial Lungs, Membrane Oxygenators, and Portable Artificial Lungs. ECMO systems dominate due to their modular functionality, clinical versatility, and widespread adoption in intensive care units for managing severe respiratory or cardiopulmonary failure.

By application, the market is divided into Bridge-to-Transplantation, Bridge-to-Recovery, ECMO-assisted Ventilation, Pulmonary Rehabilitation, and Long-term Support for Chronic Lung Diseases. Bridge-to-transplantation remains the most significant application area, as artificial lungs play a life-sustaining role for patients awaiting donor organs.

By distribution channel, the artificial lung market is segmented into Hospital-based Procurement, Direct Tenders and Contracts, Group Purchasing Organisations (GPOs), Online Procurement Platforms, and Third-party Distributors. Hospital-based procurement dominates this segment, reflecting the specialised nature of artificial lungs and the institutional expertise needed to manage them.

By end-user, the market is categorised into Tertiary Care Hospitals, Transplant Centres, Cardiac and Pulmonary Intensive Care Units (ICUs), Research Institutions and Clinical Trial Sites, and Speciality Respiratory Clinics. Tertiary hospitals and transplant centres form the core of end-user demand due to their advanced medical infrastructure, specialised personnel, and capacity to manage long-term extracorporeal support. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is leading due to its advanced critical care ecosystem, strong clinical adoption, and active portable and AI-integrated artificial lung systems development.

Competitive Players

Getinge ABXenios AG (Fresenius Medical Care)Medtronic plcAbbott LaboratoriesAbiomed (Johnson and Johnson MedTech)LivaNova PLCMicroPort Scientific CorporationALung Technologies, Inc.Novalung GmbH (a Xenios company)Nipro CorporationHemovent GmbHBraile BiomédicaMC3 Cardiopulmonary Recent Developments



April 2025- CBM Lifemotion launched its CE-marked Lifemotion ECMO System across Europe, marking a significant entry into the artificial lung market. The battery-powered, transport-ready system was successfully used in inter-hospital patient transfers in Germany and Spain, highlighting its compact design and low-resistance oxygenator. As a device that performs external gas exchange for critically ill patients, the Lifemotion system functions as a temporary artificial lung, placing CBM Lifemotion among key players in the extracorporeal life support and advanced respiratory care sector. April 2025- Eurosets debuted its Xtreme Rescue portable ECMO platform at EuroELSO, marking a significant advancement in the artificial lung market. Weighing under 7 kg and constructed with lightweight materials like titanium and carbon fiber, the device is designed for rapid deployment in out-of-hospital settings such as ambulances and electric aircraft. By providing external gas exchange through its integrated membrane oxygenator, Xtreme Rescue functions as a temporary artificial lung, enhancing emergency respiratory support and placing Eurosets among innovators in extracorporeal life support technology.

Segmentation

By Product TypeExtracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) SystemsParacorporeal Artificial LungsIntracorporeal Artificial LungsMembrane OxygenatorsPortable Artificial LungsBy ApplicationBridge-to-TransplantationBridge-to-RecoveryECMO-assisted VentilationPulmonary RehabilitationLong-term Support for Chronic Lung DiseasesBy Distribution ChannelHospital-based ProcurementDirect Tenders and ContractsGroup Purchasing Organizations (GPOs)Online Procurement Platforms (limited role)Third-party Distributors (emerging in select regions)By End-UserTertiary Care HospitalsTransplant CentersCardiac and Pulmonary ICUsResearch Institutions and Clinical Trial SitesSpecialty Respiratory ClinicsBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa Want to see full report onFull Report