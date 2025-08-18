Men's Health Supplements Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

A key element driving the growth of the global men's health supplements market is the increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare among men. Heightened awareness about issues like stress, fatigue, sexual health, and heart-related concerns is prompting more men to adopt supplements as part of their wellness routines. These products are commonly used to boost energy, enhance mental clarity, and support overall well-being.

The surging incidence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes is further fueling demand for supplements that promote metabolic, cardiovascular, and immune health. In parallel, the surge in fitness trends, especially among younger men and fitness enthusiasts, is boosting interest in products like protein powders, testosterone enhancers, and post-workout recovery formulas.

In addition, the flourishment of e-commerce and digital health platforms has significantly improved product accessibility, offering convenient, private purchasing options and personalized supplement suggestions. The influence of social media, online health communities, and digital marketing has also become instrumental in shaping consumer choices and increasing product visibility.

Market Dynamics Rising aging male population drives the global market

The rising number of aging men worldwide is a key factor driving market growth. As men grow older, they become increasingly susceptible to health challenges such as declining testosterone levels, joint issues, heart-related problems, and prostate conditions, which creates a growing demand for specialized nutritional supplements.

According to World Bank data, the global male population aged 65 and older reached approximately 357.6 million in 2023. In Japan, elderly men make up nearly 27% of the male population, while countries like Italy, Germany, and France also report that over 20% of their male populations are in this age group.

This demographic trend is encouraging supplement producers to formulate age-targeted products aimed at improving vitality, boosting immunity, and supporting the overall well-being of older men.

Product innovation creates tremendous opportunities

The global market is experiencing strong growth opportunities driven by ongoing product innovation. As consumer demand increases for targeted and multifunctional supplements, companies are prioritizing the development of advanced formulations that address overall male wellness. These innovations go beyond just introducing new ingredients they also focus on improving bioavailability, offering clean-label options, and combining components that support key health areas like energy, immunity, mental focus, and digestive health.

For example, in April 2024, UK-based startup Dr. Vegan introduced ProMulti, its first supplement tailored for men's health. This product aims to support prostate function, hormonal balance, immunity, gut health, skin, hair, and energy levels. It contains botanical extracts such as nettle root, pumpkin seed, maca, and ashwagandha, along with a blend of pro- and prebiotics, essential vitamins, and minerals all provided in therapeutic doses and free from unnecessary additives.

These types of innovations reflect a growing consumer preference for natural, transparent, and effective wellness solutions.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific men's health supplements market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by the surging health consciousness, urbanization, and growing middle-class income. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are experiencing increased demand for supplements addressing male vitality, prostate health, and fitness. For instance, India's supplement industry has seen a surge in demand for testosterone boosters and Ayurvedic products like ashwagandha and safed musli, reflecting a cultural shift toward wellness.

In China, e-commerce giants like Alibaba and JD Health are expanding their nutraceutical portfolios, catering to men's aging-related concerns. Japan's aging population is fueling demand for prostate and heart health supplements. Furthermore, increasing gym memberships and digital fitness engagement in Southeast Asia have spurred sales of protein powders and performance-enhancing products. Regional startups like Wellbeing Nutrition (India) are capitalizing on clean-label trends and personalized supplement subscriptions tailored to men.

Key Highlights



The global men's health supplements market size was valued at USD 74.21 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 81.45 billion in 2025 to reach USD 171.44 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By type, the global men's health supplements market is segmented into sports supplements, reproductive health supplements, bone & joint health supplements, cardiovascular health supplements, probiotic supplements, anti-aging supplements, hair growth supplements, weight management supplements, immune health supplements, and others. The weight management supplements segment dominated the market.

By age group, the market is divided into 18–30 years, 31–50 years, 51–70 years, and above 70 years. The 31–50 years segment contributed the largest market share.

By form, the market is categorized into tablets, capsules, powders, gummies, liquids, and others. The capsules segment held a dominant share of the global market.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online. The offline segment dominated the market. Asia-Pacific is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

GNC Holdings Inc.Hims & Hers Health Inc.Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.Amway Corp.NOW Health Group Inc.Nature's Bounty (The Bountiful Company)Optimum Nutrition Inc.TestoGenVitabiotics Ltd.Force FactorLLC Recent Developments

In August 2025 , Self Obsessed, launched by Formulation Factory, is a science‐backed 10‐in‐1 masculinity maximizer rooted in founder Kyle Armour's recovery from traumatic brain injury. With clinically tested botanicals like Shilajit, Tongkat Ali, Fadogia Agrestis, and Ashwagandha, it supports energy, focus, and hormone balance. Its debut coincided with the brand earning "Best Science‐Backed Supplement Line in the US of 2025".

Segmentation

By TypeSports SupplementsReproductive Health SupplementsBone & Joint Health SupplementsCardiovascular Health SupplementsProbiotic SupplementsAnti-Aging SupplementsHair Growth SupplementsWeight Management SupplementsImmune Health SupplementsOthersBy Age Group18–30 years31–50 years51–70 yearsAbove 70 yearsBy FormTabletsCapsulesPowdersGummiesLiquidsOthersBy Distribution ChannelOfflineOnlineBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa