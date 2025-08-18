China's Wang Yi In India: 'Ready To Continue Talks With Positive Attitude,' Says Chinese Foreign Ministry

MENAFN - Live Mint) China's foreign ministry said on Monday the country is "ready to continue communication with India on issues with positive attitude," Reuters reported.

The statement came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to arrive in India for a two-day visit - from August 18 to 20 - to hold the 24th round of talks between the special representatives of China and India on the“boundary question.”

Wang Yi is expected to land in Delhi around 4:15 pm on Monday, August 18.

Around 6 pm, the same day, Yi will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House, as per the schedule share by the Ministry of External Affairs.

On August 19, the "24th Meeting between the Special Representatives on India-China Boundary Question" will be held at 11 am. Wang and NSA Ajit Doval are scheduled to hold a new edition of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on Tuesday.

Wang and Doval are the designated special representatives for the boundary talks.

The Chinese foreign minister is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi around 5:30 pm on August 19.

The meeting, to be held on Tuesday, assumes significance as it is taking place days before Modi's planned trip to China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

India and China are expected to discuss new confidence-building measures for durable peace and tranquillity along their contested border during Wang Yi's visit.

During the key meetings, both sides may also deliberate on a range of key issues including border situation, trade and resumption of flight services.

The Chinese foreign minister's visit is largely seen as part of ongoing efforts by the two neighbours to rebuild their relationship after it came under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

Wang's trip is also seen as important as it comes amid increasing tensions in India-US relations following President Donald Trump doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent that included an additional penalty of 25 per cent for purchasing Russian crude oil.

According to news agency PTI, it is also learnt that the two sides will also use the opportunity to lay the ground for Prime Minister Modi's visit to China to attend the annual summit of the SCO to be held on August 31 and September 1.

As per the plan, the prime minister will embark on a visit to Japan around August 29 and after concluding the trip, he will travel to the northern Chinese city of Tianjin for the SCO summit.

