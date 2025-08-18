'You Sold Out America': Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger Lambasts Donald Trump's 'Embarrassing' Presser With Putin

MENAFN - Live Mint) Actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger lambasted US President Donald Trump, calling his joint press conference with Russian President Vladmir Putin "embarrassing".

In a video on YouTube, Schwarzenegger said Trump "stood there like a little wet noodle, like a little fanboy."

"I mean, I was asking myself, when you gonna ask him for an autograph or for a selfie or something like that?," Schwarzenegger said.

| Donald Trump to meet Zelensky, other European leaders at White House today

He went on with his scathing attack on Trump , saying, "You've literally sold out at this press conference, our intelligence community, our justice system, and worst of all, our country."

"You're the president of the United States. You shouldn't do that. And what's the matter with you?," he asked.

"I mean, whatever happened to the strong words or to the strength of Ronald Reagan when he stood there at the Berlin Wall and he said, Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall. What happened? All that?," Arnold Schwarzenegger said as he ended his video message with a sigh.

| Trump says 'major point of contention' in Vladimir Putin Alaska meeting was... Trump Putin Alaska meet

Schwarzenegger's criticism came after Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a joint press conference in Alaska on Friday at their high-stakes summit, but took no questions from journalists.

The press conference followed some three hours of talks between the two leaders and senior aides on the brutal war in Ukraine, which Moscow invaded in 2022.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on Friday made no apparent breakthrough on Ukraine in a high-stakes summit, pointing to areas of agreement and rekindling a friendship but offering no news on a ceasefire.

| Why Russia sees Europe as 'obstacles' in Ukraine peace talks? | Explained

"We had an extremely productive meeting, and many points were agreed to," Trump said. "There are just a very few that are left, some are not that significant, one is probably the most significant," Trump said without elaborating.

"But we have a very good chance of getting there. We didn't get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there."

Putin also spoke in general terms of cooperation in a joint press appearance that lasted just 12 minutes. "We hope that the understanding we have reached will... pave the way for peace in Ukraine," Putin said.

Putin told Trump he agreed with him that the Ukraine war, which Putin ordered, would not have happened if Trump were president instead of Joe Biden.