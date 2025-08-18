War 2, Coolie Box Office Clash: Two Other Films Making Huge Gains Alongside Check

Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha Collection: While War 2 and Coolie are making waves at the box office, two other films, Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha, are also holding their own. Both have been running for almost a month

Ahaan Panday and Ananya Panday's Saiyaara released on July 18th and captivated audiences from day one. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film's popularity was evident in packed theaters.

After 31 days, Saiyaara has collected 63 lakhs on its 31st day, reaching a total of 324.5 crores at the Indian box office and a worldwide gross of 546.9 crores. The film's budget was 60 crores.

Saiyaara had a strong opening weekend, earning 172.75 crores in its first week, followed by 107.75 crores in the second, 28.25 crores in the third, and 14.05 crores in the fourth. Audiences continue to enjoy the film.

Released on July 25th, Ashwin Kumar's action-adventure animated film, Mahavatar Narsimha, is drawing crowds to theaters, which are still reporting full houses. The film depicts the clash between Hiranyakashipu and Lord Vishnu's Narasimha avatar.

Mahavatar Narsimha earned 8 crores on its 24th day, accumulating 210.35 crores at the Indian box office and 260 crores worldwide. The film's budget is estimated at 10-15 crores.

Released on August 14th, War 2 and Coolie are performing exceptionally well. War 2 has earned 173.60 crores at the Indian box office, while Coolie has raked in 194.25 crores. Both films, now in their fourth day of release, are dominating the worldwide box office.